Catch comedian Atsuko Okatsuka live in Singapore in March 2024

Atsuko Okatsuka has taken the world on a laughter riot with her Full Grown Tour. The Asian-American comedian, with her distinct bowl-cut hairstyle, has added two new shows to the Singapore lineup as part of the Asia leg of the tour.

With two previously announced dates already sold out, the new shows might be your only opportunity to grab your passes now.

All about Atsuko Okatsuka’s Singapore Tour in March 2024

Singapore dates and ticket prices

As part of the Singapore set of shows, Okatsuka was slated to perform at Lion City on 29 and 30 March 2024 at The Projector on Beach Road. The dates received an overwhelming response and are sold out, compelling the comedian to add two more shows.

On 14 December 2023, she announced the show timings 4 pm and 7 pm for 30 and 31 March, respectively. Both will be held at Golden Village X The Projector at Cineleisure on the respective dates.

Tickets for Atsuko Okatsuka’s stand-up comedy show in Singapore are priced at SGD 68.50, excluding other additional fees. Seating will be allocated as passes are sold, implying the earlier you get your pass, the closer to the stage you are likely to sit. Entry will be open an hour before the show’s time.

Click here to buy the passes.

Other Asian stops and shows across the globe

Besides Singapore, Atsuko Okatsuka will be taking the Full Grown Tour to other Asian countries, including Taiwan on 12 March, Japan on 21 and 22 March, Thailand on 28 March and Hong Kong on 2 April.

She will begin 2024 with Full Grown Tour shows across the US and the UK before heading to Asia. Following these, there will be shows in Australia and New Zealand through April.

In 2023, she also held successful shows as part of the tour in the US and Canada.

About Atsuko Okatsuka

Atsuko Okatsuka has held numerous live shows across the US that have been sold out instantly. In 2022, she released The Intruder, an HBO special, that became her astounding breakout set, earning her global recognition.

In fact, she is only the second Asian-American woman to get her HBO special, after Margaret Cho in 1994. In 2022, Variety included her in their list of Top 10 Comedians To Watch Out For.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atsuko Okatsuka (@atsukocomedy)

Okatsuka was born in Taiwan and raised in Japan before moving with her grandmother and mother to Los Angeles, US. She uses Instagram to create viral trends like the Drop Challenge and share comedy reels.

(Hero and feature image credit: Atsuko Okatsuka/ @atsukocomedy/ Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What are the other Atsuko Okatsuka tours lined up in 2024?

Atsuko Okatsuka will be travelling across the US, the UK, Asia and Australia with her Full Grown Tour.

-Where can I watch Atsuko Okatsuka’s comedy specials or performances online?

You can follow Atsuko Okatsuka on Instagram and YouTube for all updates and performances. Her HBO special The Intruder can be streamed on Hulu.

-Are Atsuko Okatsuka’s shows suitable for all ages?

Atsuko Okastuka’s comedy can be enjoyed by all. However, it is recommended not to bring young children below six years of age to the shows. It is advised to exercise parental guidance in case of viewing online.

-Can I get a refund if I am unable to attend the show?

Once sold, there are no refund policies on the show passes.

-Where can I find Atsuko Okatsuka’s podcast?

Atsuko Okatsuka’s podcast Let’s Go Atsuko is available on Spotify.

-Does Atsuko Okatsuka engage with fans on social media?

Fans can reach out to Atsuko Okatsuka on her social media accounts to know about her upcoming shows and events. She puts out relatable content, show details and performance clips for all.