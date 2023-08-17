Epik High ‘All Time High Tour’ in Singapore: Tickets, venue, and more details

Attention High Skoolers in Singapore: South Korean OG hip-hop group Epik High is returning to Asia as part of their All Time High Tour, and will be making a stop in town on 23 September 2023. They will also make stops in Taipei and Macau in the same month.

Read on to find out more about this long-awaited stopover by the trio.

Epik High in Singapore: Everything you should know

The hip-hop trio will first head to Taipei and Macau, before wrapping up the tour in Singapore. Mark your calendar for the dates below.

16 September – Taipei (New Zepp Taipei)

17 September – Macau (Broadway Theatre)

23 September – Singapore (Pasir Panjang Power Station)

The Singapore concert will begin at 7.30pm at Pasir Panjang Power Station, where the multi-talented hip-hop group – comprising Tablo (rapper, singer, lyricist, composer), Mithra Jin (rapper, lyricist) and DJ Tukutz (DJ) – will perform both old and new songs.

Fans can expect to hear new tunes from their latest EP Strawberry, which sees collaborations with Hwasa of Mamamoo for the lead single Catch, as well as Jackson Wang for On My Way. Of course, heartwarming interactions will also be in store for fans of the group.

Tickets for Epik High’s concert in Singapore are priced from S$138 for general entry to S$268 for VIP entry, and can be purchased on Sistic.com.

A leading hip-hop group in South Korea

Since entering the scene in 2001, Epik High established themselves as one of the leading hip-hop groups in South Korea. They have gained a cult following and their music received critical praise. In fact, many contemporary hip-hop artists such as BTS’ RM and Suga list the group as musical inspirations.

The trio is made up of frontman Tablo, turntablist DJ Tukutz, and producer Mithra Jin. Their humble beginnings started off in the underground hip-hop scene before releasing their debut album, Map of the Human Soul in 2003. The following year, they put out their second album High Society and began to slowly gain success. Their third album, Swan Song was originally supposed to be their last but it performed well and received praises, catapulting the group into the spotlight.

They’ve spawned hit singles such as Fly, Paris, Umbrella, and more. Their extensive discography is also impressive, putting out seven more studio albums and three EPs. The group has also collaborated with a number of artists including IU, Oh Hyuk of Hyukoh, BTS’ RM and Suga, Heize, Sik-K, Hwasa of Mamamoo and more. The decorated hip-hop group have done several concert tours across the world, solidifying their global following. In fact, they were the first South Korean act to play at Coachella.