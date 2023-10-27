Eric Nam in Singapore: All the details on his ‘House on a Hill’ World Tour concert

In support of his newest album of the same name, global superstar and singer-songwriter Eric Nam will bring his House on a Hill World Tour to Singapore in February 2024.

Charismatic multi-hyphenate Eric Nam will return to Singapore on 18 February 2024 for a live gig as part of his brand-new House on a Hill World Tour. This concert comes more than a year after the Singapore stop of his There And Back Again World Tour in November 2022 at Gateway Theatre.

The Korean-American musician-actor and television personality will kick off the Asia leg of the House on a Hill World Tour in February 2024, starting from Bangkok, and followed by Singapore, Taipei, Seoul, and Tokyo. He is currently embarking on this 80+ date world tour that will run through Spring 2024.

Eric Nam’s House on a Hill 2024 Tour: Singapore concert details, Ticket prices, and more

Global concert promoter Live Nation announced details of the House on a Hill World Tour Singapore stop earlier today (October 27). Nam will stage at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Sunday, 18 February 2024, at 8pm. He is expected to perform singles like the title track and ‘Don’t Leave Yet’ from House on a Hill live.

Ticket prices start from SGD$98 to SGD$148, excluding booking fees.

A ticket pre-sale will be available for Live Nation members on October 31 (Tuesday) from 2pm to 11:59pm. Live Nation membership and presale access can be obtained for free via Live Nation’s online website.

Tickets to the public will be available from November 1 from 2pm via online at Ticketmaster.

About Eric Nam

Nam has had a fruitful 2023. Besides releasing his sophomore album House on a Hill, he has gone on to be named 2023’s TIME100 Impact Award Honouree, GQ Korea’s Man of the Year, and Forbes 30 Under30 Asia.

The eight-track House on a Hill was released earlier this year on September 8 and featured notable productions from UK-based artists, HONNE and Oh Wonder, and longtime collaborator & producer Rabitt.

In addition to music, Nam will soon make his acting debut as the lead in the psychological thriller Transplant from the production company behind Fruitvale Station.

(Hero and feature image credit: Kigon Kwak)