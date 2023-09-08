Watch F1 Singapore grand prix 2023 at these 10 bars and restaurants showing the race

If you missed out on tickets to the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023, these bars and restaurants let you watch the race live while soaking in the atmosphere.
Unsurprisingly, some of the best vantages can be found from rooftop bars around the circuit. Ce La Vi pairs its iconic spot on top of Marina Bay Sands with contemporary Asian cuisine and renowned DJs. Grab a Jack Daniel’s cocktail and watch the grand prix from Mr. Stork’s soaring perch, or join in Vue’s cocktail party with live carving stations and cheese counters.
Level33, the world’s highest urban microbrewery, keeps your thirst quenched and stomachs full with freshly brewed beers and hearty dishes. Taking over Mandarin Oriental’s pool area is Mandala Club, which brings back its Mandala Mansion extravaganza of free-flow premium champagne and gourmet food. At the same time, the hotel’s MO Bar reopens after a renovation for unlimited champagne and the race projected on a 75-inch screen.
Lower to the ground but closer to the action, Republic introduces their new terrace and a grand prix-inspired cocktail, and Conrad Centennial hotel revs up with an extravagant brunch. For an equally festive atmosphere away from Marina Bay, three Wine Connection outlets are showing the grand prix and serving special dishes.
When will the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023 take place?
This year, the Singapore grand prix takes place from 15 September to 17 September. Practice happens on Friday, followed by qualifying on Saturday, and the race on Sunday. There are two practice sessions on the first day at 5.30pm and 9pm. On Saturday, a third practice session starts at 5.30pm, followed by qualifying at 9pm. The race begins at 8pm on Sunday.
9 bars and restaurants to watch F1 Singapore grand prix 2023 live:
Screens, sky-high views, and sultry music: Ce La Vi knows how to throw an F1 party. The rooftop destination offers an unparalleled vantage of the grand prix, and projections in Club Lounge and SkyBar ensure you don’t miss a second of what would most likely be another Red Bull victory. Throughout the race weekend, the culinary and bar team will be dishing out contemporary Asian food and drinks, and acclaimed DJs Dubfire and Apsara will be playing marathon sets from 10pm to 8am on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
From S$48++ per person
16-17 September 2023
Start your race weekend at Conrad Centennial Singapore, which is putting on a luxurious champagne brunch and live-streaming the race at their Oscar’s and The Terrace restaurants. On Saturday and Sunday, the brunch revs up with fresh seafood on ice, prime meats, and local favourites, while an outdoor grill churns out sambal lobster and chicken satay. The brunch also has a new tandoori station doling out fresh naan and tandoori meats, to be consumed alongside unlimited champagne, sparkling rosé, wines, beers and gin and tonics. Then display your racing chops on one of three McLaren simulators in the hotel lobby, before settling in to watch the grand prix on big screens.
From S$188++ per person
15-17 September 2023
Brunch: 12.30pm – 3.30pm
Located 33 floors above, the world’s highest microbrewery has a panoramic view of the entire action. Large screens also lets you follow the grand prix intimately while dining on specially-created dishes for the F1 weekend, including 45-day dry-aged Wagyu sirloin, grilled Pyrenees lamb, whole Spanish turbot, and king crab legs. Level33 also has a two-hour free-flow deal on their beers and house wines, as well as champagne and spirits packages.
Food from S$68++ per person
Drinks from S#128++ per person
15-17 September 2023, 12pm – 2am
Rivalling the grand prix’s exclusive Paddock Club is Mandala Mansion. The swanky event sees the members-only Mandala Club teaming up with Mandarin Oriental to throw a soiree at the hotel’s pool, complete with free-flow champagne, wine, premium spirits, and bar bites from Mandala Club’s kitchen team. Catch the race either by peering down or on massive screens, and DJs keep the festivities going after the chequered flag is waved. It’s expensive, but it will be ritzy.
From S$1,400 per person
16-17 September 2023
Mandala Mansion is for big spenders, but for something (slightly) more affordable in the same building, there’s MO Bar. After a recent renovation, the venue is announcing itself with a trio of food and drink packages that grow more extravagant as the weekend progresses. From Friday to Sunday, the bar is offering unlimited pours of Ruinart ‘R’ de Ruinart Brut Champagne, signature cocktails, wine, and beer, paired with bar bites such as lobster rolls on Friday, and a fresh seafood tower of lobsters, oysters, and prawns on Sunday. If your appetite is less ample, the bar is also selling champagne by-the-glass to sip on as you watch the race on a 75-inch LED screen.
From 90++
15-17 September 2023, 7pm onwards
Mr. Stork has teamed up with McLaren sponsor, Jack Daniel’s, for an F1 watch party fuelled with American whiskey. Catch the live action from practice to race day while sipping on creations like Jack Apple Fizz (whiskey, apple, lemon, soda) and Woodford Old Fashioned. Neat spirits including Jack Daniel’s, Woodford Reserve, Fords Gin, and Herradura tequila are also available with a choice of mixer, as well as bar bites.
Online tickets are priced at S$25 nett including one drink. Table bookings start at S$50.
15-17 September 2023, 7pm onwards
For F1 fans hoping to run into their heroes, there’s The Ritz-Carlton’s bar, Republic. The hotel is an official partner of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, and team members could be having a drink at the 1960s-inspired bar. Even if you miss Lewis Hamilton, catch him on the live telecast at the new Republic Terrace and savour the Oriental Grand Prix cocktail, which is aged in a coconut husk for 24 hours. Bar bites such as boneless Texas buffalo wings, smoked beef burger, and mini kueh pie tee with Singapore chilli crab sauce will also be served.
Vue’s live-streaming F1 party takes place only on race day, and they’re doing it in a big way. The cocktail event includes free-flow prosecco, red and white wines, ad well as Peroni beer, together with prime meats, charcuterie, cheese, and risotto from live stations. If you think you can do better than the drivers on screen, a race simulator programmed with Singapore’s Marina Bay Street Circuit lets you prove that.
From S$320 nett per person
17 September 2023, 6pm to midnight
Wine Connection lets you take in the grand prix without having to jostle with the Marina Bay crowd. At their Cuppage Terrace, Robertson Walk, and West Coast Plaza locations, the wine bar is live-streaming the race from Friday to Sunday, and is serving special dishes like butter-poached lobster roll, chilli crab in a buttered brioche roll, and a bottle of Ernest Rapeneau champagne for S$59.90++ (dine-in only). While the broadcast is confined to their three outlets, the food and drink specials are available at all Wine Connection branches.
15-17 September 2023
