Watch F1 Singapore grand prix 2023 at these 10 bars and restaurants showing the race

If you missed out on tickets to the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023, these bars and restaurants let you watch the race live while soaking in the atmosphere.

Unsurprisingly, some of the best vantages can be found from rooftop bars around the circuit. Ce La Vi pairs its iconic spot on top of Marina Bay Sands with contemporary Asian cuisine and renowned DJs. Grab a Jack Daniel’s cocktail and watch the grand prix from Mr. Stork’s soaring perch, or join in Vue’s cocktail party with live carving stations and cheese counters.

Level33, the world’s highest urban microbrewery, keeps your thirst quenched and stomachs full with freshly brewed beers and hearty dishes. Taking over Mandarin Oriental’s pool area is Mandala Club, which brings back its Mandala Mansion extravaganza of free-flow premium champagne and gourmet food. At the same time, the hotel’s MO Bar reopens after a renovation for unlimited champagne and the race projected on a 75-inch screen.

Lower to the ground but closer to the action, Republic introduces their new terrace and a grand prix-inspired cocktail, and Conrad Centennial hotel revs up with an extravagant brunch. For an equally festive atmosphere away from Marina Bay, three Wine Connection outlets are showing the grand prix and serving special dishes.

When will the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023 take place?

This year, the Singapore grand prix takes place from 15 September to 17 September. Practice happens on Friday, followed by qualifying on Saturday, and the race on Sunday. There are two practice sessions on the first day at 5.30pm and 9pm. On Saturday, a third practice session starts at 5.30pm, followed by qualifying at 9pm. The race begins at 8pm on Sunday.

(Hero and featured image credit: F1 / Facebook)

9 bars and restaurants to watch F1 Singapore grand prix 2023 live: