F4 Thailand’s Bright, Win, Dew, and Nani to hold concert in Singapore this March

Ready to meet a quartet with killer looks? The main cast of F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, Bright, Win, Dew, and Nani, will host their Shooting Star concert in Singapore in March 2023.

Earlier today (February 2), Live Nation SG announced on their social media platforms that the four GMMTV Thai actors are starring in the Singapore leg of their Shooting Star concert. They will perform at The Star Theatre on 11 March 2023. This concert also marks the quartet’s first meeting with Singapore fans as a group since assembling to film F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers.

F4 Thailand’s Shooting Star concert 2023: Ticket prices, seating, and more

💫 Live Nation Presale: 3 Feb (Fri), 12pm – 11:59pm

General Sale: 4 Feb (Sat), 12pm onwards via Ticketmaster / hotline +65 3158 8588 / SingPost outlets

Pre-sale concert tickets for Live Nation members will be available through Live Nation SG on February 3, 12 noon SGT, before the general sale on February 3, 12 noon SGT via Ticketmaster. Tickets are priced at SGD148 (CAT 5 and CAT 4), SGD188 (CAT 3), SGD238 (CAT 2), and SGD288 (CAT 1).

There will also be fan benefits for all ticket holders. While everyone will be guaranteed an official postcard, all CAT 5 holders and 200 CAT 4 holders can have a group photo (20 pax per photo) with the quartet. Other benefits include a chance to win a limited edition signed poster (CAT 1 to 3), an exclusive photo card set of four members (CAT 5) or one random exclusive photo card (CAT 2 and CAT 3).

Bright, Win, Dew, and Nani first took their Shooting Star concert to Jakarta and made stops in Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong and Ho Chi Minh City before this Singapore leg. They will also tour Tokyo and Seoul after.

Who are Bright, Win, Dew, and Nani from F4 Thailand?

Bright, Win, Dew, and Nani took on the lead roles of Thyme, Kavin, Ren, and MJ respectively in F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers. This series, which premiered in December 2021, is based on Yoko Kamio’s manga Hana Yori Dango. Before the Thai adaption, it was conceived as a Taiwanese drama Meteor Garden, Japan (Hana Yori Dango), South Korea (Boys Over Flower starring Lee Min-ho), and China (Metero Garden).

