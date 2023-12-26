Catch the New Year’s Eve 2023 fireworks from these rooftop bars in Singapore

Singapore’s skyline is about to be awash in fireworks on New Year’s Eve 2023, which you can watch from these swanky rooftop bars.
With the fireworks taking off from Marina Bay, the best seats in the house are naturally found at Marina Bay Sands and its iconic deck. On one end is Ce La Vi, which is hosting a five-course dinner followed by a party that goes to six in the morning, while Lavo on the other side has Italian-American classics and plenty of champagne.
The buildings surrounding the bay deliver equally unobstructed views. Located on the 61st and 62nd floors of One Raffles Place, Highhouse joins the list of loftily-placed bars plus a Pan-Asian menu and cocktails by a bartender behind Sago House. Vue is presenting a six-course feast with delicacies like oysters and lobsters, while Smoke & Mirrors is rolling out free-flow cocktails and champagne.
Rooftop bars lower to the ground offer a different perspective of the fireworks on New Year’s Eve 2023. At Tanjong Pagar, Levant is bringing together sharing portions of Mediterranean-inspired food and deals on Johnnie Walker whisky. On Boon Tat Street, White Shades is celebrating its first countdown with unlimited rounds of gelato and cocktails.
Not to be left out are rooftop bars further afield. At the Pullman Hill Street hotel, El Chido is serving Mexican sips and grub, while Las Palmas is letting you curl up in a cabana high up in Novena. Discover them below.
(Hero and featured image credit: Smoke & Mirrors)
9 rooftop bars to watch the New Year’s Eve 2023 fireworks in Singapore
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /9
For New Year’s Eve, Ce La Vi has a five-course dinner that offers choices like wagyu carpaccio, angel hair pasta with caviar, Canadian lobster tail, and dark chocolate mousse. After the feast, head to the Club Lounge for the All That Glitters is Gold countdown party, where international DJs will be spinning beats until 6am. Entry tickets to the party include pours of premium spirits and champagne.
Five-course dinner menu: S$298++
All That Glitters is Gold Party: from S$38 nett
(Image credit: Ce La Vi)
2 /9
Enter the new year via Mexico at El Chido. With a backdrop of Marina Bay Sands, the rooftop bar at the Pullman Hill Street hotel is throwing its Feliz Ano Nuevo Party, which will feature grilled meats, tacos, nachos, guacamole, and salsa, all served next to an infinity pool. For drinks, there will be cocktails with a Mexican bent, cactus tray shots, and deals on spirits. Feeling lucky? Smash the pinata to win prizes.
S$68++ per entry, including one cocktail
(Image credit: Pullman Singapore Hill Street)
3 /9
Spanning levels 61 and 62 of One Raffles Place, Highhouse is a newcomer among sky-high Singapore bars. The venue offers a panorama of the city’s skyline, a double-height champagne room, and Hideout, the country’s first sky karaoke nook. For food, executive chef Sam Chin has created a Pan-Asian menu of sharing plates like Fujian-style ceviche and Dover sole with chai poh, while Jay Gray of Sago House and Low Tide was responsible for cocktails such as sticky mango highball. For music, think house, techno, disco, R&B, and hip-hop.
(Image credit: Highhouse)
4 /9
For a countdown party away from the downtown crowd, there’s Las Palmas. The rooftop bar on the 33rd floor of the Courtyard by Marriott promises a panorama of Singapore, plus free-flow cocktails, prosecco, wine, and beer on 31st December. There is also the Cabana Fiesta package, which ups the extravagance with champagne and your own nook by the pool.
From S$188 per person
(Image credit: Courtyard by Marriott)
5 /9
Lavo rolls out Italian-American favourites for its New Year’s Eve party. Dine on wood-fired pizzas and their signature dishes such as beef tartare with truffle bruschetta, wash down with champagne and house cocktails, and cheers to 2024 from the deck of the Marina Bay Sands.
From S$248 per person
(Image credit: Lavo)
6 /9
Levant may not be as loftily placed as these other bars, but the rooftop venue has a 360-degree view of Singapore’s sparkly downtown. Take it in while savouring Mediterranean-style mezze plates as well as NYE special cocktails and deals on Johnnie Walker whisky during their 2024 countdown party.
(Image credit: Levant)
7 /9
Start celebrating 2024 early at Smoke & Mirrors, which has a 6pm to 8pm seating featuring a beverage package of free-flow gin and tonics and whisky sodas. From 9pm onwards, they roll out more indulgences like a four-course feast with smoked duck breast and sticky date pudding, and free-flow of premium champagne, wines, classic cocktails, and beer.
From S$68++ per person
(Image credit: Smoke & Mirrors)
8 /9
White Shades will host its first New Year’s Countdown party with a free-flow package extending across three floors. Start with endless servings of 12 house-made gelatos, prosecco, and red and white wines on the ground floor, then move up to level two for bottomless rounds of five cocktails, four bites, and house spirits. The rooftop will have two types of draft beers as well as draft cocktails, four snacks, and three soju on the menu.
S$150 per person
(Image credit: White Shades)
9 /9
Vue is serving a New Year’s Eve feast complete with champagne and a six-course dinner, followed by front-row seats to the fireworks. Begin with a glass of Pol Roger ‘Sir Winston Churchill’ 2015 on arrival before sitting down to fresh Fine de Claire oysters, bluefin tuna, and blue lobsters, as well as jamón Ibérico and A5 black wagyu. Desserts of financiers, sorbets, and tarts cap off the meal before the midnight show of fireworks.
From S$188++ per person
(Image credit: Vue)