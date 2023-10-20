Gamescom Asia 2023 kicks off this week in Singapore

One of the biggest video game festivals is kicking off tomorrow in Singapore. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Gamescom Asia 2023 event.

The Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre in Singapore will host one of the biggest gatherings of gamers and developers tomorrow as Gamescom Asia 2023 begins. The video game festival, which will last until October 22, will feature titles that many gamers are excited about the games they’ve worked on, and of course, cool merch that geeks l, developers giving insights on their games, and of course, lots and lots of merch. If you’re fortunate enough to be in Singapore and bought a ticket, here’s what you can expect from Gamescom Asia 2023.

[Hero image: Gamescom Asia FB]

Gamescom Asia 2023 is kicking off tomorrow in Singapore

A number of well-known developers and publishers will be on the floor of Gamescom Asia 2023. Dubbed “The Entertainment Zone”, some of the notable companies that will be present include Capcom, Sega, Ubisoft Singapore, and PlayStation. It’s not just all about the big-name companies though. The Indie Zone by Indie Wavemakers spotlights independent video game developers and their beloved titles. Retro games also have their own zone for those feeling a little nostalgic, and there’s also a board game zone, so there really is something for everyone.

On the main stage, Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones and Capcom’s storied franchise Monster Hunter will be making an appearance before giving way for cosplayers to take the stage in an all-out fashion battle. The voice actors of Honkai: Star Rail will also have a panel and there will also be a handful of musical performances.

Fans of Honkai: Star Rail can also have the chance to meet the voice actors up close and personal at the Meet and Greet Zone. Emily Sun, Molly Zhang, and Su Ling Chan will be available for meet-and-greets along with a handful of other voice actors and cosplayers.

If you’re someone who works in the industry, there’s something for you as well. The Trade Zone is where you can network, listen to speakers at the Trade Conference, and meet like-minded creatives at the Creator’s Summit.

Gamescom 2023 will be held at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre in Singapore from Ootober 19-22.