Join the hottest Gen Zs on the flip side at Lifestyle Asia x Samsung fashion show

There’s endless fun over on the flip side it seems, as showcased by the hottest Gen Z at Lifestyle Asia Singapore x Samsung ‘Experience the Flip’ fashion show.

The stage was set for a night to remember. Presented jointly by Lifestyle Asia Singapore and Samsung, the ‘Experience the Flip’ fashion show featured some of the most prominent Gen Z personalities in Singapore, who slayed down the runway with Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 in their hands.

As the newest smartphones in their line-up, Samsung tapped into ground-breaking technology and unveiled creative innovation through both stylish models. The pocket-friendly Galaxy Z Flip5, for example, sees a new Flex Window, a total of three cameras for the ultimate photo-taking experience, and some of the chicest colours for the discerning fashionistas out there.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold5 opens to reveal a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen for one of the best cinematic or gaming experiences, with four cameras and a fine-tuned S Pen that makes productivity on the go possible.

The hottest Gen-Zers on how to ‘Experience The Flip’ stylishly

Under the spotlight, hosts Fiona Loh and Glenn Young (Lifestyle Asia Singapore’s Digital Cover alumni), hyped the audience up for what’s to come. Model and influencer Saffron Sharpe also previewed the festivities as the exclusive backstage access correspondent who livestreamed the anticipated event.

The coolest Gen-Zers in attendance included models Enrui (@enrui.t), Mei Yue (@dmeiyue), Melanie Jane (@melaniejanefernadez), and Dione (@dionetyf). Actors Raynold (@raynold.tyr) and influencers Kai (@pale.nerves), Vanessa (@waffleness), Rayyan (@rayyanroulette) amongst many others, also demonstrated the versatility of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 to pulsating beats. Notably, Dione, Raynold, Kai, Vanessa, and Rayyan are also part of the Team Galaxy collective appointed by Samsung.

Channelling a fun night out in town, the Gen Z on stage were dressed to the nines in apparel by emerging Brands Plop Apparels and Spades Room, as they danced, strutted, and sashayed down the runway in style sporting kicks by ASICS.

But what’s a party without getting everyone involved? The inviting Gen Z also raised the crowd’s energy to the next level by inviting the audience to strike poses while taking selfies via the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5’s latest cameras.

The night was also fuelled with refreshing spirits by Suntory. With a gin and tonic or whiskey soda in hand, the crowd cheered as the event wrapped up on a high note.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are now available to purchase at all Samsung retail stores and online.