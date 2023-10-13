The best things to eat and do in Singapore this Halloween 2023

From haunted houses to harrowing cakes, here are the best ways to celebrate Halloween 2023 in Singapore.

If you are courting a scare or two, various malls in Singapore will be transformed into ‘haunted’ properties for Halloween 2023. Besides Universal Studios Sentosa’s signature Halloween Horror Nights, ghoul chasers can also find other creepy experiences at destinations like Singapore Discovery Centre, Orchard Gateway, and the infamous Peace Centre.

For food, Alley on 25, Lavo, and Novotel Stevens have more than enough brunch food to put you six feet under. Las Palmas and 1-Atico summon cocktails as wicked as a five-day work-from-office policy, while Godiva, Mr Holmes Bakehouse, and Chateraise conjure up devilishly cute desserts. Alternatively, the cakes from Baker’s Brew are the stuff of nightmares, from a throbbing brain to a grotesque witch head.

How to celebrate Halloween 2023 in Singapore

Halloween Singapore 2023: where to experience a ghoulish scare

Universal Studios Singapore: Halloween Horror Nights 11

Fright fanatics should make a beeline to Halloween Horror Nights 11 for a suspense-filled night. After working with Netflix on a “Stranger Things” haunted house last year, the partnership continues this year with a haunted house inspired by hit South Korean series “All Of Us Are Dead.” Expect zombie-fied students from Hyosan High to chase and ‘infect’ you with the virus while navigating through iconic scenes from the show.

Other creepy attractions to immerse in are The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Nightmare experience, which expanded with additions from its previous iteration at Universal Studios Florida last year, and the twisted fairytale, Grimm Encounters. Also making a return is the Rebirth of The Matriarch. The ghastly dame reappears to haunt again after her first outing in the debut Halloween Horror Nights.

On selected dates until 4 November

Tickets: from $79

Book here

Harrowing Halloween 3 at Singapore Discovery Centre

There is science behind every scare and you can experience them at the Singapore Discovery Centre. Now in its third edition, this year’s event is based around a haunted school with an interactive scare zone.

Conceived in partnership with local educational institutions, participants can explore deep into Lakeview Learning and Enrichment High (LLEH), a.k.a. the haunted school, to face hair-raising challenges and holographic elements. Furthermore, The Archives interactive scare zone drops visitors in a climate crisis and a terrifying alternate reality fuelled by an ominous force. Hell hath no fury like a weather’s wrath.

On selected dates until 29 October

Tickets: from S$35

Book here

Orchard Gateway x The Blue Pocket

Visit 1960s-Singapore via an immersive haunted house constructed by Orchard Gateway and events company The Blue Pocket. Titled Gateway to Hell: Reliving the Gruesome 60s, this haunted house follows a demonic schoolgirl travelling through time and wreaking havoc in the modern world, inviting only the most daring souls to face her in six scare zones.

The scare continues outside of the haunted house as roving actors randomly frighten people around the mall. Once you had enough, take refuge at Tigress, which has a Cuts & Cures Halloween menu.

14 – 31 October

Tickets: from S$32.90

Book here

Rest.In.Peace Centre Horror Experience

Most locals know that Peace Centre exudes a creepy vibe after the sun sets. The storied mall even has a couple of spine-chilling tales regarding its floors, which you can experience as the building’s entire fourth level is transformed into a freakshow.

This year’s Rest.In.Peace Centre horror experience is titled Wandering Spirit. Participants will find themselves navigating through various terrifying Asian horror realms. But there is a reward for brave souls: a chance to win prizes by scanning secret QR codes hidden around the space. You can also increase your chances by participating as a team.

13 – 29 October

Tickets: from S$23

Book here

D’Marquee’s Halloween Scream Fest

Easties can confront their fears and nightmares at Halloween Scream Fest within D’Marquee’s. Test your courage with nine scare rooms in a thrilling haunted house that combines fear, adrenaline, and heart-pounding excitement. Courage will be your only companion upon entering, so good luck!

26 – 29 October

Tickets: S$48

Book here

1880 x Secret Theatre: Pandora’s Box

Face your most terrifying fears at 1880 and Secret Theatre, an immersive theatre of all things weird, wonderful, and utterly wild. Open the mysterious Pandora’s Box and manoeuvre through hidden rooms as all hell breaks loose. Meanwhile, witness a deadly fight between Queen Ghoul and King Vampire. You will also find yourself in a midnight seance or a twisted clown show no matter what path you choose.

Secret Theatre is an award-winning London-based global theatre company helmed by internationally acclaimed director and actor, Richard Crawford. Several of their recent productions have enjoyed sold-out runs, including “The Bonded City,” “Code 2024,” and “The Great Gatsby.”

28 October

Tickets: from S$61.85

Book here

Halloween Singapore 2023: Horrifying things to eat and drink

1-Atico

It is a night of wonderment and illusions as magician Jasper Lee joins 1-Atico’s Halloween party, and his mind-bending tricks might leave you questioning reality. Or it could be the cocktails that are causing you to see double, such as the bourbon-based Cauldron of Curses, and Skull Venom with vodka and melon liqueur.

28 October, 6.30pm onwards

Tickets: S$22++

Book here

Alley on 25

The three-course Halloween set dinner at Alley on 25 starts out tamely: muscat pumpkin chowder with seafood, and Kuhlbarra barramundi baked with mushroom and vegetables. Dessert is where it gets devilish. A witch’s finger is disguised as a pistachio éclair with raspberry jam, and Halloween sundae is loaded with enough soft-serve ice cream, mud cake, spiced biscuit crumble, and berry compote to scare your doctor. Reserve before 25 October to receive 10 percent off total food bill.

31 October 2023, 6pm – 10pm

S$68

Book here

Baker’s Brew

The Halloween cakes at Baker’s Brew are truly terrifying. The Witch Pimple Delight has more acne problems than a dermatologist’s office, and Web of Horrors is a dark, twisted nightmare of creepy crawlies. There is also Brain Buffet, a bloody, writing mass crawling with maggots, and Eerie Eyeballs, with gaping, razor-sharp teeth waiting to devour you.

From 10 October

S$138 – S$288

Get it here

Chateraise

For a Halloween that is more cute than creepy, Chateraise has a collection of mini-cakes like the Black Cat that bleeds strawberry when you bite into its chocolate skin, and the Pumpkin Ghost with strings of cream. For a bigger fright, the Cute Little Ghost cake has its pumpkin and cream filling coated with almond crunch.

Available throughout October

S$2.40 – S$45

Get it here

Cook & Brew

It is a chilling scene of giant spiders, cobwebs, and skulls as Cook & Brew transforms their restaurant for Halloween. The dishes are similarly harrowing, from a bucket of bones (cranberry chicken wings) to Mummy Shrouds – crispy katafi prawns with wasabi mayo. The establishment has also teamed up with Australian gin brand Four Pillars for a trio of creepy cocktails, like Dracula’s Delight with Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin and strawberry vinaigrette.

23 – 31 October

Dishes: S$18++ – S$48++

Drinks: S$24++ each

Book here

Godiva

Godiva’s Halloween selection includes a pop-up box of ghosts and black cats, as well as the brand’s popular milk chocolate pearls and G Cube dark chocolates. If the latter is your deepest, darkest desire, the Pumpkin G Cube brings 18 pieces of it in milk chocolate, dark chocolate, matcha, strawberry, hazelnut, and vanilla flavours.

From 25 September until sold out

S$32 – S$49

Get it here

Halloween Pub Crawl

If a party bus is your idea of hell, then this pub crawl is for you. The event promises three bars, one mega club, free drinks, and over a hundred costumed party goers slurring in your face. It begins at Mogambo Bar & Restaurant, before you hop on a transport and descend into an alcohol-fuelled madness. Attendees are entitled to a complimentary drink at each venue.

27 & 28 October, 7pm onwards

S$69

Book here

Mr Holmes Bakehouse

The haunting comes for Mr Holmes Bakehouse, where a meringue ghost hovers over their Recce’s cruffin with homemade peanut butter chocolate filling. Another Halloween special is the pumpkin spice cream cheese donut with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. Both flavours are sold separately and together in a box of six.

Get it here

Las Palmas

The 1960s had horrific moments like the movie release of “Night of the Living Dead” and the Vietnam War, so it is fitting to celebrate Halloween at the the 60s-inspired Las Palmas. The rooftop bar at Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena, however, is looking to more optimistic times with a kitschy tiki party that encourages revellers to dress in their finest old-school tropical gear. Along with it is a tarot card reading and a preview of their new cocktail menu, which includes the gin highball Go Nude, and Peggy with tequila, mezcal, honey, and saline solution. If you are feeling brave, ask the bartender for a ‘Trick’ cocktail.

27 October, 7.30pm – 1am

Lavo

Lavo rolls out a feast of diabolical proportions for their Halloween Sunday champagne brunch. Dishes includes raw seafood on ice, brick-oven pizzas, and spaghetti meatball, along with themed pastries and a red-hued chocolate fondue. On All Hallow’s Eve itself, the venue dares you to take a sip of their Death Love Potion, vodka-based and shaken with peach schnapps, as well as The Poisoned Berry: whiskey, Amaretto, crème de cassis, and black coal. Joining the cocktails on that day is Lavo’s signature 20-layer cake with dark chocolate sponge and orange cream cheese.

29 & 31 October

Brunch: from S$168++

Book here

Novotel Stevens

Novotel promises all treats and no tricks at their Halloween weekend brunch. Happening at the restaurant @Stevens, highlights include hawker food like barbecued chicken wings and chilli crab alongside seafood on ice and gourmet cheese. Then sink your teeth into Dracula’s Decadent Dessert Spread. Apparently, the count has a taste for a bloody chocolate fountain, eyeball shooters, and DIY chendol station. Come dressed in an appropriate costume to win a stay at the hotel.

28 & 29 October, 12pm – 3pm

From S$88++ per person

Book here

(Hero and featured images credits: Universal Studios Singapore; Baker’s Brew)