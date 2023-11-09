Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience will light up Sentosa Singapore from February 2024

Fans of Harry Potter, arm your wands. Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience will make its Asia-Pacific debut in Sentosa Singapore come February 2024.

Muggles, known as humans in the Harry Potter lore, can finally experience the mysterious Forbidden Forest and perhaps encounter Hagrid’s beloved Buckbeak. This light-centric exhibition will see Sentosa’s Coastal Trail transform into a magical outdoor path filled with familiar creatures from the Harry Potter series.

Details of Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience in Singapore – Venue, prices, and more

Held at Sentosa Island on its Coastal Trail from 3 February 2024, the experience is inspired by the Forbidden Forest from the Wizarding World franchise. While navigating through the recreated woods, visitors can encounter creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series like Hippogriffs, Unicorns and Nifflers.

Attendees will not be exploring the Forbidden Forest in darkness and there won’t be a need to light up wands using the “Lumos” spell. The venue will be filled with strategic lighting, transforming into a magical outdoor trail.

Iconic scenes which happened in the Forbidden Forest from the Harry Potter franchise will also appear for photo opportunities, including the crashing of The Weasleys’ flying car into the Whomping Willow.

Visitors can also try casting a Patronus charm in this experience. Who knows, you may conjure up your own magical guardian.

After touring the Forbidden Forest, cool off by tasting the famed Butterbeer and obtain exclusive memorabilia featured in the Harry Potter (2001 to 2011) and Fantastic Beasts (2016 to 2022) movies at the gift shop.

According to information on its official website, the entire trail will take approximately 30 minutes to complete.

This exhibition experience debuted in the UK in 2021 before its US run in October 2022. The Singapore run was created by Warner Bros Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, in partnership with entertainment discovery platform Fever, and award-winning theatrical designers Thinkwell and Unify.

Ticket sales for Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience in Singapore will begin from 4pm on November 16. Prices start from SGD$51 for adults and SGD$39 for children, subject to session date and time.

Sign up for the waitlist to gain exclusive access to securing early bird tickets before they are available for public purchase.