Post Malone and Jackson Wang to headline the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix

The Formula 1 season is currently on a short break before it resumes at the end of April with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. Although it will be several months till the F1 circus rolls into town, we now know that it will be an entertaining affair with Jackson Wang, Post Malone, and Robbie Williams set to perform at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix.

Although most eyes will be fixated on the track, like every year, the action off the track at the Marina Bay Circuit is also a highly-anticipated affair. To ensure ticket holders get the very best experience, race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd has just unveiled the first wave of entertainment acts set to light up the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 from 15 to 17 September 2023.

The high-octane track action at the night race will be complemented by an 88rising line-up, Post Malone, and Robbie Williams. More acts will be unveiled in the coming weeks, which will complete the full entertainment programme for the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix.

88rising’s Jackson Wang to perform at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix

Making their collective Singapore debut at the night race is the game-changing Asian-American record label 88rising, presenting a line-up of artistes that includes Jackson Wang, Rich Brian, NIKI, and Warren Hue. 88rising is one of the biggest musical platforms around, propelling Asian acts onto the global stage and creating iconic pop-culture crossovers. 88rising’s own Head in the Clouds Music Festival has become a global sensation – with stops in Los Angeles, Coachella Main Stage, Jakarta, and Manila. Jackson Wang is set to perform throughout the day at the Zone 4 Padang Stage on Friday, 15 September.

Post Malone Headlines Qualifying

A five-time diamond-certified Grammy Award-nominated phenomenon, Post Malone regularly rewrites history and blurs boundaries. Emerging in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the diamond-selling ‘Congratulations’ [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200. To date, he has received countless multi-Platinum and Diamond certifications around the world and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits. Catch American global phenomenon Post Malone’s Singapore debut at the Zone 4 Padang Stage after Qualifying on Saturday, 16 September.

Robbie Williams returns to cap off the party

British pop sensation Robbie Williams returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit after putting on a truly memorable performance at the Padang in 2014. Robbie is one of the most decorated music artistes in the world with six of the Top 100 best-selling albums in British history, a huge 80 million album sales worldwide, 14 Number 1 singles (with Take That and as a solo artiste) and a record 18 BRIT Awards – more than any other artiste in music history. The Rock DJ will dish out his hits at the Zone 4 Padang Stage after the Formula 1 race on Sunday, 17 September.

All tickets to the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 provide access to the concerts at the Padang Stage in Zone 4. Patrons will need to ensure that they have a valid ticket on the relevant day of an act’s performance. Priced from S$128 for a single-day ticket and S$398 for a three-day pass.

(Images: Singapore GP Pte Ltd; Hero and featured images: @jacksonwang852g7/Instagram & @postmalone/Instagram)