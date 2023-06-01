Pop rock band LANY returns to Singapore for Asia tour this August

Good new for fans of celebrated American pop rock band LANY, as they’re making a stop in Singapore this August 2023 for a concert ahead of their world tour.

The duo is all set to make a much-awaited performance in Singapore on 15 August 2023, announcing their “First The Moon, Then The Stars: A Tour Before A World Tour” dates and destinations on Instagram which includes also Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

Here’s what you need to know about LANY’s concert in Singapore

LANY’s concert in Singapore is scheduled for 15 August 2023 at 8pm. The venue for the concert is The Theatre at Mediacorp, and ticketing details are yet to be announced. General admission tickets are open for puchase on 6 June 2023 at 3pm via Ticketmaster ticketing channels, and prices range from S$158 to S$98 (excludes booking fee).

More about LANY

It’s no surprise that LANY has garnered such a huge following, with their catchy tunes, soulful lyrics, and electrifying stage presence. The band has amassed a large fan base all over the world, and their concerts are always a must-see event. To add to their already impressive resume, LANY is known for their ability to connect with fans through their music and performance, leaving an indelible mark on those who have had the pleasure of seeing them live.

The band announced their Asia tour on social media, which includes several other countries, such as Hong Kong, Tokyo, Osaka, and Jakarta.

Fans in Singapore are eagerly looking forward to LANY’s performance this August, and the band’s return is sure to be one of the biggest events of the year. Fans can expect a night of unforgettable music, high energy, and an experience that they will cherish for a long time. Mark your calendars and get ready to experience LANY’s magic this August.

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @thisislany)