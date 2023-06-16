Stock up on your favourite labels with the Lazada Singapore Big Brands Sale 2023

If luxury labels are your go-to for any purchase, the Lazada Singapore Big Brands Sale 2023 is just for you! Nike, Estee Lauder, MAC, Dyson, Lenovo and many other top brands are up for grabs at unbelievable discounts. Check out all the details below to make the most of it.

Shoppers can access the Big Brands Sale on LazMall, Lazada’s online marketplace which sells authentic products from local and international brands in Singapore.

What is the Lazada Singapore Big Brands Sale?

The Big Brands Sale on Lazada Singapore is a monthly two-day sale that offers up to 90% off on top brands across categories — fashion, beauty, personal care, home and accessories. Mega offers, discount coupons on minimum spend, upsized cashback, bundled discounts and buy 1 get 1 free are some of the best deals you can avail of at this Lazada sale.

When is the Lazada Singapore Big Brands Sale?

The Lazada Big Brands Sale goes live from the 15th to the 17th of every month. The Crazy Brand Mega Offer (CBMO) deals on the Lazada sale can be availed from 12:00 pm to 12:00 am on these dates.

Top deals to look out for at the Lazada Singapore Big Brands Sale 2023

Makeup

Add cosmetics from your favourite budget and luxury brands with the Lazada Big Brands Sale. You can find discounts and deals on eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, eyeliners, contour palettes, blushes, foundation and anything else you could possibly need to get your makeup on point.

Skincare

Revive your skin and maintain its health with a wide range of popular skincare brands on sale. Pamper your skin with the best-quality moisturisers, serums, sunscreens, night creams, face masks and more on offer.

Fashion

Be it any occasion — formal, casual, vacation, or party — you can find the trendiest clothes, footwear, and more at the Lazada Big Brands Sale. Get your hands on iconic and high-end fashion labels at the best possible prices. Shop fitness apparel, sports shoes, sneakers, and other styles at unbelievable discounts.

Accessories

Style your ensembles with the most fashionable accessories on offer from the Lazada Big Brands Sale. Avail the best offers on classic, and contemporary sunglasses, sophisticated watches, wallets, handbags, and jewellery. You may also stock up on high-quality office supplies and stationery at discounts.

Personal Care

Spruce up your self-grooming and body care drawer with the latest devices at discounted rates from the Lazada Big Brands Sale. You can find trimmers, razors, shavers, epilators, hair dryers, curlers, straighteners and a lot more from well-known brands at great prices.

Home

Elevate your living experience with an impressive collection of home products from sought-after brands and designers. Find great deals and discounts on stools, floor coverings, shelves, home fragrances and cleaners, among other pieces, to revamp your house.

(Offers on the brands mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero Image Credit: Max Fischer/ Pexels; Featured Image Credit: Karolina Grabowska/ Pexels)