South Korean rapper Lee Youngji to hold concert in Singapore this October

South Korean rapper Lee Youngji will be heading to Hong Kong to perform for the first time! The upcoming concert is part of Lee Youngji’s first Asia tour called “The Main Character”. The Singapore show will take place at the Capitol Theatre on 20 October 2023.

Before Singapore, the rapper will make a stop in Taipei. The tour poster also indicates that more cities and dates will be added soon. For now, find out how you can score tickets below.

Lee Youngji’s Asia tour concert dates and ticketing details for Singapore

Live Nation members can secure tickets via www.ticketmaster.sg. All VIP ticket holders are entitled to attend the soundcheck and get priority entry into the standing pen. Ticket prices range from S$98 for Cat 4 seats to S$178 for VIP passes.

Remember to mark down Lee Young-ji’s concert dates below.

09.27 – Taipei (Zepp New Taipei)

10.20 – Singapore (Capitol Theatre)

10.31 – Hong Kong (KITEC)

Elevating the South Korean rap scene

Lee Youngji burst into the music scene in 2019 with the single, ‘Dark Room’ which immediately garnered attention. And since then, she’s been on the rise, gaining a strong and dedicated following for her refreshing and candid approach to music. She also boasts a witty and charismatic presence.

The rapper is most known for her contributions to the South Korean hip-hop and rap scene. In fact, she was the youngest and first woman to ever win High School Rapper. In addition, she was also the first woman to win the popular rap TV competition, Show Me the Money throughout its 11 seasons.

Lee’s music is a mix of dynamic beats with added storytelling and distinct vocals. She tackles a range of subjects in her songs ranging from her personal experience to social commentary. She also talks about universal themes such as love and identity.

But her influence extends beyond her music. The rapper is also known for her quirky and comedic personality. She’s been a rising variety show host particularly seen in the popular YouTube talk show, No Prepare.

Get ready for Lee Youngji’s concert in Singapore as she performs hard-hitting verses and melodic hooks.