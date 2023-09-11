All the details on NewJeans x LINE Friends 2023 pop-up at Orchard Central

After a successful sold-out launch in Seoul, South Korea, the NewJeans x PLAY Line Friends pop-up will bring its cute merchandise to Singapore for fans of the girl group.

Don’t be ‘Super Shy’ and show your love for NewJeans by grabbing exclusive items from the upcoming NewJeans x Line Friends pop-up at Orchard Central from 15 September to 23 November 2023.

The popular five-member South Korean girl group, managed by ADOR, collaborated with creative studio IPX (formerly LINE FRIENDS) to produce representative ‘Bunini’ mascots of the members.

What will be available at the NewJeans x Line Friends pop-up

The IPX team gave NewJeans’ ‘TOKKI’ (translated to ‘rabbit’ in Korean) mascot the ‘Minini’ treatment (like BTS’s BT21), presenting these cute characters in mini sizes. If you find them familiar, ‘Bunini’ previously appeared on NewJeans’s ‘ASAP’ music video. These bunny-looking ‘Bunini’ were also inspired by NewJeans’ fandom Bunnies and the ‘TOKKI’ mascot.

Also available at the pop-up store are the Powerpuff Girls version of the girl group members featured on the cover of their latest EP Get Up, and the music video for ‘New Jeans’. The members are colour-coordinated in Y2K-esque 2D cel art and represented accordingly: Minji in blue with a bold middle hair parting, Hanni in pink with pigtails, Danielle in yellow with hair buns, Haerin in green with a cat-eared hairdo, and Hyein in purple with bangs. Also, the group’s fandom is included and represented as a cute bunny character in this Powerpuff Girls Universe.

These mascots will materialise in various products like cuddly plushes, key rings, photo albums, sticker packs, and caps.

Expect the NewJeans x Line Friends pop-up decor at Orchard Central in Singapore to resemble the Gangnam and Hongdae pop-ups in South Korea. Visitors can find the ‘Bunini’ mascots occupying the store via installations and wall art, making them Instagrammable opportunities.

NewJeans Merch Coming to PLAY LINE FRIENDS SEA! 📍TH (9.2-10.1) @ Central World

📍SG (9.15-11.23) @ Orchard Central

📍MY (9.21-12.15) @ 1Utama Mall

📍PH (9.23-12.23) @ SM Megamall

📍KPOPMERCH (8.25~) @ Shopee

PH/SG/ID/MY/VN/TH #PLAYLINEFRIENDS #NEWJEANS #bunini pic.twitter.com/Sj4H8KGQOK — LINE FRIENDS STORE (@LINEFRIENDSinfo) August 25, 2023

Besides South Korea and Singapore, this NewJeans x Line Friends pop-up will also appear globally, including Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Those who want to have first dibs on the NewJeans x LINE Friends merchandise can find selected items on sale online via the LINE Friends Collection store.

(All images credit: @store_linefriends/Instagram)

The NewJeans x LINE Friends Singapore pop-up will happen from 15 September to 23 November 2023 at Orchard Central. Further details like exact store location will be announced in the coming days via LINE Friends SEA’s Instagram.