Niall Horan brings The Show Live On Tour to Singapore: All details

Global music star and Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan has announced new dates for his latest The Show Live On Tour, and it has a stop in Singapore.

Fans can catch the “Meltdown” crooner live on 9 May 2024, as he tours the world with his latest solo album The Show, released in June 2023. If you’re wondering what to expect from the music concert and ticket details, we have you covered.

All details about Niall Horan’s The Show Live On Tour Singapore concert

The Show Live On Tour marks Horan’s biggest world tour to date and his first headline performance since the 2018 Flicker World Tour. Besides popular songs from his latest album The Show, the setlist comprises chart-topping music and tracks from his previous solo albums, Flicker (2017), which debuted at Billboard 200 at No. 1, and Heartbreak Weather (2020), which topped the UK’s Official Albums chart and Billboard’s Top Album Sales tally.

The “Heaven” singer will take the stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from 8 pm (local time).

Fans in Singapore can book tickets during the artiste presale, which goes live on 16 October between 3 pm and 11.59 pm (local time). While you can subscribe to Horan’s newsletter to get the presale code, Live Nation members can purchase passes during the exclusive Live Nation presale on 17 October at the same time. You can visit the website for free membership signups, presale access and further information.

In case you miss these opportunities, you need not worry. General tickets go up for sale on 18 October at 3 pm (local time) via Ticketmaster, with a limited number of VIP packages being also made available. Passes are priced between SGD 108 and SGD 168.

Two special passes — one priced at SGD 278, which allows early entry into the general arena, a limited edition gift bag and a VIP wristband, and the other priced at SGD 248, which gives a seating pass and the same goodies — will also be available.

About The Show and other dates in Asia

According to a press release, The Show “is an endlessly spellbinding statement on following your heart to its absolute truth.” It explores the themes of mental health, the infinite complexity and the uncertainty of love as Horan belts out some of his most personal feelings.

The Show Live On Tour was first announced in May 2023 with shows beginning in February 2024 at Belfast. Niall Horan is slated to travel extensively across Europe and Australia before arriving in Asia. Post the Singapore show, he has concerts on 11 May in Jakarta, Indonesia; 13 May in Manila, the Philippines; and 15 May in Tokyo, Japan. Horan then takes the road to the US and Canada.

Horan stated in the press release, “There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives.”

“To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting,” he added.

(Hero and feature image credit: Niall Horan/ Instagram)