Post Malone in Singapore: Date, Venue, tickets to his 2023 Asia tour

As if Coldplay and Taylor Swift weren’t causing enough buzz, American rapper Post Malone too confirmed that he’ll be performing in Singapore concert is happening in the city this September. He will also be heading to other cities in Asia, including Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Seoul, and Tokyo.

The upcoming concert is part of the Asia leg of his If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour. Read to find out more details about the concert.

Post Malone to headline 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

Post Malone will be touring Asia throughout September, kicking off the If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour in Bangkok, before heading to Manila, Taipei, Seoul, and Hong Kong. The last leg of the tour will be in Tokyo towards the end of the month.

In Singapore, the rapper, also known as Austin Richard Post, will perform hits like Rockstar and White Iverson at the at the Zone 4 Padang Stage after Qualifying on 16 September 2023. Fans who want to catch his debut performance in Singapore will have to get tickets via the Singapore Grand Prix website here.

Otherwise, mark your calendar for the rest of his concert dates below:

14 September 2023 – Bangkok

18 September 2023 – Manila

20 September 2023 – Taipei

23 September 2023 – Seoul

25 September 2023 – Hong Kong

27 September 2023 – Tokyo

A music extraordinaire

Besides Asia, Post Malone also announced his return to Australia in November and December 2023 for a series of shows. The tour comes just in time for the release of his fifth album, Austin on July 28. Pre-orders are now available on the official website.

The American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer gained popularity for mixing genres of hip-hop, pop, R&B, and trap. Post Malone began his career as early as 2011 but shot to fame in 2015 with his debut single, White Iverson.

He is best known for smash hits like Circles, Sunflower, and Congratulations. Most recently, Post Malone opened for Red Hot Chili Peppers during their global stadium tour.

(Hero and featured image credit: @postmalone/Instagram)