Sam Smith in Singapore 2023: Dates, ticket prices, seating map, and more

Swifties and Coldplay fans who didn’t manage to score tickets, there’s one more concert in Singapore that you might just get into. Multi award-winning English artist Sam Smith will be bringing his GLORIA the tour to the Singapore Indoor Stadium this 24 October 2023, and we dare bet tickets will sell out just as quickly.

Named after his fourth album, GLORIA the tour promises to be an electrifying performance by the virtuoso soul singer and songwriter. While Smith has come to be known for his smooth, soulful vocals in ballads, this album was written to be an “emotional, sexual, and spiritual liberation” – almost like an intimate look inside Smith’s creative heart today. Expect the same rich sound, only with edgier lyrics, more experimental genre mash-ups, and a freedom to explore sounds that he’s never had before.

Besides Singapore, Sam Smith’s GLORIA the tour stops in Asia for 2023 will also include Bangkok (Thailand) and Pasay (the Philippines). These shows come after an extensive tour around the US and Canada, where he’ll perform in cities like Austin, Seattle, Orlando, and Vancouver.

Sam Smith GLORIA the tour Singapore 2023 – Dates, tickets, prices, and more details

Singaporeans apparently love a good concert, so take it from us when we say that you’ll want to be fully prepared when the tickets drop.

The Live Nation Presale will start on 27 July (Thursday) from 10am to 11.59pm via the website here, while general sale starts from 28 July at 10am via Ticketmaster ticketing channels online or at your nearest SingPost outlets – who’re we kidding, you already know the drill.

Those new to this real-life Hunger Games, however, should take note of presale process. In order to access the Live Nation Presale, you need to register as an eligible member. Simply register at Live Nation here, activate your account through the activation email in your inbox, and subscribe to the Live Nation Singapore Newsletter (remember to save your preference!).

After that, simply log in to your account on Live Nation and proceed to click on the link under “Live Nation Presale” to access the Sam Smith: GLORIA the tour presale on 27 July 2023. As always, limited tickets are available.

Ticket prices for the Sam Smith in Singapore 2023 concert will start from S$108, with top tier tickets going for S$348.

(Hero and featured image credit: Live Nation)