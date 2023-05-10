Sam Smith to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 24 October

If you haven’t already heard, Sam Smith has announced that he’s coming to Singapore as part of ‘Gloria’ The Tour.

Mark your calendars for 24 October 2023. After touring Asian cities like Bangkok, Taipei, Osaka, and Seoul, Sam Smith is coming to Singapore to belt out some of his greatest hits. The concert will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Asian leg of the tour was announced just last night, and most ticket details have not been revealed just yet. Of course, it’s official that the spotlight will be on Smith’s newest album Gloria that was released back in January, but we also expect other bangers and popular songs in their discography to be performed at the concert.

Stay tuned for ticket details in Singapore.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Sam Smith/Facebook]

For those who are unacquainted with Sam Smith, where were you? You’ll want to stream Unholy (ft. Kim Petras),which won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys in February.

This isn’t Sam’s first rodeo in Asia, for they were performing the album The Thrill of It All in Bangkok in 2018, and seen riding motorbikes across Samui just this past December. And now the icon is coming back in town, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

For more information on the Gloria The Tour 2023, check out Sam Smith’s website.