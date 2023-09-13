Lifestyle Asia
SEVENTEEN Follow Asia Tour: New dates in Bangkok and Macau announced
13 Sep 2023 02:31 PM

SEVENTEEN Follow Asia Tour: New dates in Bangkok and Macau announced

Jianne Soriano

Good news, CARATs! SEVENTEEN has announced new concert dates for their ‘Follow’ tour – the K-pop boy group will be making stops in Bangkok, the Philippines, and Macau in December 2023 and January 2024 respectively. 

They already had successful two-day concerts in Seoul and Tokyo. Next, they’ll be performing in Saitaima, Aichi, Osaka, and Fukuoka until December 2023. Keep reading for more details.

SEVENTEEN Follow Asia tour 2023: New dates include a stop in Bangkok

SEVENTEEN will be wrapping up 2023 with a concert in Bangkok, after which they’ll kick off 2024 in the Philippines. Finally, SEVENTEEN will make a two-day stop in Macau on 20 and 21 January 2024.

As of now, no ticketing details have been announced. So, keep your eyes peeled for any updates on the group’s social media. Also, remember to mark your calendars for the dates below.

11.23-24 – Saitama, Belluna Dome
11.30-12.03 – Aichi, Vantelin Dome Nagoya
12.07,09 – Osaka, Kyocera Dome
12.16-17 – Fukuoka, Fukuoka PayPayDome
12.23 – Bangkok, Rajamangala National Stadium (NEW)
01.13 – Bulacan, Philippine Sports Stadium (NEW)
01.20-21 – Macau, Olympic Sports Centre Stadium (NEW)

An internationally recognised group

SEVENTEEN is a 13-member group from Pledis Entertainment. It consists of members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. Since entering the scene in 2015, the group has become one of the most successful K-pop acts locally and internationally.

They debuted with 17 Carat and have since released four studio albums and twelve EPs. Plus, they are known for their self-producing skills with members involved heavily in the creative process. This includes songwriting, music production, and even choreography. 

Despite the large number of members, they perform as one but divide themselves among three units. Each unit—hip-hop, vocal, and performance—specialises in different aspects. So, it’s no surprise they’ve been called ‘Performance Kings’ by various media outlets.

Featured image credit: livenationhk/Instagram; hero image credit: pledis_17/Twitter

An introvert at heart, Jianne expresses herself best through her writing. This Filipino, Hong Kong-born native loves to cover food, entertainment, and culture. When she's not writing, you can find looking for the best eats in town, watching movies or Korean dramas, or travelling solo.

 
