What to expect from Singapore Art Week 2024 when it returns in January

It’s that time of the year when Singapore’s arts and cultural landscape comes alive. The Singapore Art Week 2024, featuring 150 exhibitions and programmes put together by 400 partners from all over the world, is set to begin in January.

Back for its 12th edition, the event is organised by the National Art Council with support from the Singapore Tourism Board. This 10-day event will be a one-stop destination for local and global talents, cultural learning and live music shows. Though the festival will culminate on 28 January, some programmes will wrap up in February.

Some of the events to expect at the Singapore Art Week 2024

Light to Night Singapore 2024

This part of the festival will be one of the highlights of Singapore Art Week. With the theme ‘Reimagine’ at its core, it will have innovative art installations and light projections for enthusiasts and casual participants. This will be held between 19 January and 8 February at the National Gallery Singapore.

Art SG

It makes a return after debuting in 2023. It is regarded as the largest international art fair in Southeast Asia and is noted for its outstanding lineup of the finest galleries from across the globe.

The upcoming exhibition will feature 15 leading art showrooms, including as Gagosian, Thaddaeus Ropac, Lehmann Maupin, Xavier Hufkens and Annely Juda Fine Art, hailing from 33 countries and territories. Additionally, 38 new exhibitors will also be present. The stellar lineup of Southeast Asian galleries includes Yavuz Gallery, Richard Koh Fine Art, Mizuma Gallery, Sullivan + Strumpf and new names like Nadi Gallery, Wei-Ling Gallery, Srisasanti Gallery and Kohesi Initiatives.

It will be held between 19 and 21 January at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Our Children by Tang Da Wu

Focusing on artistic legacy and offering a “unique art experience,” Art Outreach will be re-staging a performance installation titled Our Children by the seminal artist Tang Da Wu. The event alludes to a parable from Chinese opera in Teochew and speaks about the values and education of future generations.

Besides the performance, visitors can browse through Tang Da Wu’s works and witness the history of Singapore’s contemporary and performance art customs. It will be held between 12 January and 4 February at Art Outreach.

Other performances and events

There are more art exhibitions, marketplaces and live performances as well which will make Singapore Art Week unmissable. At SEA Focus, one can delve into the intricacies of Southeast Asian art, while the Rough exhibition at Gillman Barracks will showcase the works of 14 notable artists, providing a view of contemporary art. From understanding the beauty of rice paper to appreciating nature in watercolour and celebrating local youth art at Comma, there is something for everyone.

If one is in the mood to let their hair down, Art After Dark is going to be a major attraction with a fusion of live music and visual arts.

Ongoing events

Leading up to the highly awaited events in 2024, Singapore Art Week already has some ongoing shows and exhibitions. For instance, Singaporean artist Ho Tzu Nyen’s Time And The Tiger is presented at the Singapore Art Museum at Tanjong Pagar Distripark. It will continue till 3 March 2024.

At the National Gallery Singapore, there’s “Tropical: Stories From Southeast Asia And Latin America.” The blockbuster show, which runs until 24 March, features 200 artworks from more than 70 artists, including the works of famous Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.

For details about all other exhibitions, events and performances, head to the Singapore Art Week website.

(Hero and feature image credit: National Gallery Singapore)

