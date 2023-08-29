PE 2023: A complete guide to voting in the Singapore Presidential Elections

Singaporeans will head to the polls come Friday, September 1 to vote for their next president. Here’s a guide to everything you should know about the 2023 Singapore Presidential Election (PE), the voting process on Polling Day, and where to watch the results.

What a whirlwind the past few months have been, in the lead up to the upcoming Presidential Election. Singaporeans have been rapt with attention since June, when former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam first declared his bid for presidency and was joined just a few days later by George Goh, founder of Harvey Norman Ossia. A month later, former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song threw his hat into the ring. It looked to be a potential three-cornered fight until a wildcard contender emerged on August 11: Former NTUC Income CEO Tan Kin Lian, who had contested in the 2011 Presidential Election, which was ultimately won by Dr Tony Tan.

Incumbent president Halimah Yacob, whose term ends on September 13, was elected in an uncontested election reserved for Malay candidates in 2017. She will not be running for a second term.

Your guide to the PE 2023 Singapore: Presidential candidates, news, results and more

Who’s in the running to become Singapore’s ninth president?

Three candidates have qualified to participate in the 2023 election: Mr Tharman, Mr Ng and Mr Tan. Their names were officially announced by the Elections Department of Singapore on August 18 in a press release, which also described them as men of “integrity, good character and reputation”. Mr Goh was disqualified as the Elections Committee was “not satisfied that the five companies [he managed] constituted a single private sector organisation.”

On Nomination Day (August 22), which also marked the start of campaigning, the three successful presidential hopefuls’ campaign symbols were unveiled to the public. Mr Ng’s symbol comprises a hand with a heart on its palm, while Mr Tharman’s is a pineapple, and Mr Tan’s depicts four figures reaching up to a flower. These symbols will appear on the ballot papers on Polling Day.

Also revealed on that same day were the names of proposers and seconders for each candidate. A couple of names stood out: Tan Jee Say (who also ran in the 2011 Presidential Election) and Lim Tean (founder of opposition party Peoples Voice) — Mr Tan’s proposer and seconder, respectively. Mr Tan’s campaign has also received the endorsement of Dr Tan Cheng Bock, chairman of opposition party Progress Singapore Party, who was present at a walkabout and press conference alongside Mr Tan.

This move has drawn criticism from netizens, as well as Mr Ng, who alluded to it in a Facebook post. “The move by some members of opposition parties to endorse a certain candidate is dangerous and divisive. Turning the Presidential Election into a proxy for a General Election is a polarising move that aims to force Singaporeans to choose between a government-endorsed candidate and an opposition-endorsed candidate,” he said.

Mr Tan’s presidential bid for PE 2023 has also received some backlash over the past week, after a compilation of his old social media posts about “pretty girls” went viral on TikTok, prompting the Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE) Singapore to issue a statement about their concerns. In reply to media queries, the Presidential Elections Committee said they were “not aware” of Mr Tan’s posts before granting his certificate of eligibility.

Mr Tan responded with a Facebook post stating “it is quite natural to appreciate people, both males and females, who take a lot of trouble to look attractive. They deserve to be complimented.” In a now deleted Facebook post, he condemned the whole debacle as a “smear campaign” orchestrated by the media and one of his presidential rivals. He has since withdrawn those allegations.

Controversy aside, the show must go on. All three candidates held their first presidential candidate broadcast on August 24 outlining their plans and visions for the country, and will conduct a second one on August 30. This will be live-streamed on local radio stations and free-to-air TV channels. View the full schedule here.

How to vote on Polling Day for PE 2023?

Polling Day, September 1 has been gazetted as a public holiday and voting takes place from 8am to 8pm. By now, all eligible Singaporeans aged 21 and above should have received their physical poll cards in the mail. An ePoll card is also available via the Singpass app. These cards contain important information such as the address of one’s polling station, along with pamphlets in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil detailing the voting process. Head down to your designated station with your poll card and NRIC, and join the queue.

When it’s your turn, you’ll be given an X-stamp for you to cast your vote. Simply stamp it on the ballot paper in the empty field corresponding to your preferred candidate.

For overseas Singaporeans eligible to vote, ePoll letters have been sent to them with information on when and where they should go. 10 overseas polling stations are available across Canberra, London, Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Washington DC, San Francisco, New York and Dubai. View the details here. There’s also an option to vote by post.

What happens if I don’t vote at the Presidential Elections?

Voting is compulsory and failure to do so will result in one’s name being removed from the Register of Electors, which means you’ll be unable to vote in the next Presidential or Parliamentary election. In the latter scenario, you can only reinstate your name to the register by sending an application to the Registration Officer with a reason about not voting previously. Valid reasons include being overseas (for business or leisure) at the time of the poll, illness, or delivering a baby.

Where can I watch the PE 2023 results?

The exact details of when the results will be broadcast on free-to-air TV and radio have yet to be released. But based on the 2011 Presidential Election, they will be announced by the Returning Officer in a live telecast during the evening of Polling Day, after all votes have been counted. Back then, former Returning Officer Yam Ah Mee had declared Dr Tony Tan as Singapore’s seventh president. The Returning Officer for 2023 is Tan Meng Hui, CEO of HDB.

– How many terms can the Singapore president serve?

The president holds office for six years and there is no term limit, should he or she decide to run again in the next election.

