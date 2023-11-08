Singapore’s first Trifecta Music Festival: Line-up details, prices, and more

Trifecta, Asia’s first snow, surf, and skate lifestyle destination in Singapore, is hosting its debut 2023 music festival as part of its opening festivities.

The inaugural Trifecta Music Festival will be a two-day event held from 18 – 19 November at Exeter Road (near Somerset MRT).

Trifecta is Asia’s first facility offering snowboarding, surfing and skating in one place. Conceptualised and developed by Singapore adventure sports company, The Ride Side, the 49,611 square feet space will be outfitted with the latest innovative board sports facilities to make board sports more accessible.

In conjunction with Trifecta’s launch, the venue will host a month-long opening festivities and programmes, including its debut music festival.

Details of Trifecta Music Festival 2023: Line-up, prices, and more

The first Trifecta Music Festival will feature four headlining acts in addition to 24 music artists and DJs from Singapore. They’ll perform over two days from November 18 to 19 across three stages and festival zones, including the Somerset Skate Park.

Sydney-born Australian singer-songwriter Ruel, Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit, New Zealand singer-producer-multi-instrumentalist Fazerdaze, and Philippines funk-rock band Lola Amour are the four headlining music acts.

For local representatives, catch talents like Malay-Sikh rapper Abangsapau, musician and Berklee College of Music graduate lewloh, pop star RRILEY, singer-producer YAØ, and dream-pop quintet Subsonic Eye.

Here’s the full music line-up of Trifecta Music Festival 2023:

Saturday, November 18:

Ruel (Australia)

Closing Party by: EMONIGHT

Forests

RRILEY

Subsonic Eye

Shye

Ginette Chittick

Itch

Vira Suria

A’alely

Ice Cream Sundays

BGourd

Fauxe

YAØ

Sunday, November 19:

Phum Viphurit (Thailand)

Fazerdaze (New Zealand)

Lola Amour (Philippines)

Closing Party by: EatMePopTart

Club Mild

Cashew Chemists

A/K/A Sounds

Darker Than Wax – Kaye, Daryl Knows

Leland

Lewloh

Akeem Jahat

ABANGSAPAU

Besides the music performance component, the festival will also host a series of activities throughout the day. Take part in panel discussions about board sports, curated board and gear merchandise, art workshops, and wellness activities within the surfing, skateboarding and snowboarding arenas.

Fuel up with on-venue F&B offerings like an all-day dining experience at Butter. This brand-new concept –conceived in partnership between Two Men Bagel House and Trifecta – offers signature dishes such as hearty bagels and butter-flavoured desserts.

Ticketing details

One-day general admission (Either Saturday, November 18 or Sunday, November 19): $98

Two-day general admission: $190

One-day general admission with ride pass (grants access to one snowboarding or skateboarding session): $188

One-day VIP Pass (grants access to Festival VIP Viewing Deck): $148

Trifecta Music Festival 2023 happens on November 18 to 19 at 10 Exeter Road. Tickets are available for sale on Trifecta’s website.

(Hero and feature image credit: Michelle Grace Hunder (Ruel), Press (Phum Viphurit))