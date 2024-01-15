South Korean actor-singer Cha Eun-woo announces details of first fan concert in Singapore

‘A Good Day To Be A Dog’ star Cha Eun-woo will make a stop in Singapore for his 2024 Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator] tour on 13 April 2024.

Presented by PCCW’s leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service Viu as part of the Viu Scream Dates series, the fan concert will happen at The Star Theatre on 13 April 2024 at 7pm. This tour will also see him performing in Singapore for the first time as a solo artist.

Just One 10 Minute is Cha Eun-woo’s signature concept with the objective “to show you everything about CHA EUN-WOO to make you fall in love with him in 10 minutes”. This concept first debuted as a fan meeting in 2019 as Just One 10 Minute and a follow-up in 2022 titled Just One 10 Minute: Starry Caravan.

Before this headlining fan concert, Cha last came to Singapore in September 2023 for a Chaumet pop-up boutique opening at ION Orchard.

Ticketing details of Cha Eun-woo’s Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator] tour in Singapore

The fan concert is available via three ticket options – VVIP (SGD268), VIP (SGD208), and CAT 1 (SGD128), excluding booking fees, via Sistic. Presale tickets for 2024 CHA EUN-WOO (ASTRO) OFFICIAL FANCLUB members in Singapore start on 29 January, from 10am to 11:59pm. Following this, Viu Premium subscribers and Trust cardholders can purchase tickets on 30 January, from 10am to 11:59pm. General sales will start 31 January at 10am.

VVIP ticket holders are also entitled to a “hi-bye” session and soundcheck in addition to entry, with only 30 lucky VVIPs receiving personalised photo postcards. All VIP ticket holders will get access to the soundcheck. Additionally, 100 VVIP, 35 VIP, and 15 CAT1 ticket holders will receive signed posters. Furthermore, 5 VVIP, 3 VIP and 2 CAT 1 ticket holders will stand a chance to win exclusive signed merchandise.

This tour will see Cha stopping in cities like Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Saitama, Manila, and Jakarta.

Who is Cha Eun-woo?

Cha debuted in the K-pop boyband ASTRO as a singer-idol before adding acting to his resume. He is known for iconic roles in hit South Korean drama series like My ID Is Gangnam Beauty (2018) and True Beauty (2020). His most recent television series project is A Good Day To Be A Dog (2023), a Viu Original that saw him portray charismatic mathematics teacher Jin Seo-won.

He is also reportedly working on his debut solo record that’s set to release sometime this year.

(Feature and hero image credit: Fantagio)