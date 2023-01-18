Spread abundance this Chinese New Year with these gifting ideas by Raffles City

Christmas might be over, but the spirit of giving lives on with Chinese New Year around the corner. And while red packets might be the common exchange between adults and children, there’s no reason why the giving has to stop between the grown-ups. If you’re visiting loved ones over the festive season, double the abundance and joy this Chinese New Year with these gifting ideas from Raffles City.
Now a one-stop shop for everything beauty, dining, home, and fashion-related, the newly refurbished mall comes with a number of new tenants that’ll make shopping for the perfect gift this Chinese New Year effortless.
For the design mavens in your life, make the start of the new year a better looking one with a little help from Shanghai Tang. For the hostest with the mostest, only the finest interior room spray by Diptyque, the most fragrant tea by TWG, and the most decadent chocolates by Venchi would do. Of course, no Chinese New Year ensemble would be complete without a spritz of spring, courtesy of Penhaligon’s and Creed. Read on for all the ways you’ll be able to impress everyone with the guide below.
Nail the art of gifting this Chinese New Year at Raffles City Singapore:
Spring is in the air, and there’s no better way to celebrate the vivacious liveliness of the season than with a fragrance that was designed to convey it. Creed’s Spring Flower embodies the fresh and feminine notes of springtime, and sees fruity notes of apple, apricot, melon, and peach weave effortlessly into floral notes of jasmine and rose. Musk subtly rounds out the fragrance, leaving a quiet sensuality that’s equal parts beguiling and enchanting. The fragrance comes in a vanity table-worthy bright pink bottle too.
A home is only as pleasant as the way it smells, so zhush it up for guests before the big day with a spritz of Diptyque’s 34 Boulevard Saint Germain Room Spray. Inspired by the scent of its first boutique at 34 Boulevard Saint Germain, the divine scent incorporates unusual green accords like damp mosses, sun-dried fig, and crushed blackcurrant leaves, leaving you (or your lucky recipient) with a space that smells divine and welcoming immediately.
Penhaligon’s invites you to fall down the rabbit hole in the most sophisticated way possible this Chinese New Year. Infused with top notes of violet, freesia and mandarin orange, the fragrance is delightfully juicy and inviting. Middle notes of mimosa, iris, and jasmine sambac add flair, before base notes of musk, sandalwood, and ambroxan round up the scent with a gentle warmth. The limited edition gift set come with a 30ml fragrance and 30ml hand cream.
For a limited time only, Penhaligon’s is gifting a complimentary gift set of a 5ml Luna, The Favourite and Quercus fragrance in a limited-edition red pouch when you spend S$360 in store – because you too deserve a treat as much as your recipients do.
Chinese New Year is a time for bonding with family and friends, and what better way to catch up on all the tea (pun intended) than with a cup of this exclusive rendition. The Tea Party Tea from the Grand Mode Collection is a playful variation of a favourite TWG Tea blend, a green tea with notes of warm vanilla and berries. If this delightful afternoon blend doesn’t put a spring into your step as you hop into the near year, we don’t know what will.
Make Chinese New Year an extra sweet and indulgent affair this year with Venchi’s adorable chocolate gift boxes. The decadent Double Layer Gift Box, in particular sees a lavish assortment of chocolates within a beautifully designed box, complete with bunnies fully immersed in the Italian countryside, with picturesque fields and elegant architecture around them. The gift box is just as perfect for laying out on the snack table when guests visit, or as a gift to loved ones to spread the spirit of giving this festive season.
For a candy box that’s brimming with abundance and style, look no further than Shanghai Tang’s chic interpretation of the eight-sided candy box, which combines fine craftsmanship with contemporary art elements to become a centrepiece for any table. Gift this to the design lover in your life this Lunar New Year, or keep this work of art for yourself – we don’t blame you.