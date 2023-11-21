Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour: Marina Bay Sands reveals exclusive concert and stay packages

Swifties, Marina Bay Sands has a grand surprise for you all. You can live your wildest dreams and enjoy Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in Singapore in style as Marina Bay Sands has announced three specially curated concert packages along with VIP tickets and hotel options.

You won’t be able to “shake it off” easily as the alluring packages, starting at SGD 10,000, offer a wide range of amenities, exclusive merchandise, lavish stays and dining opportunities in some of Singapore’s most stunning places.

Here’s more about The Eras Tour packages unveiled by Marina Bay Sands

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Before delving into the details of each package — all of which are aptly named after Swift’s songs — there is some general information you must know about.

The three options cover all concert dates, and fans can choose them across six stay options from 1 to 11 March 2024 along with attending the show on their second night.

Throughout their sojourn, fans can elevate their experience by immersing in the top-notch hospitality and offerings at Marina Bay Sands. “From waking up to spectacular views in newly refurbished rooms and dining at the finest celebrity chef restaurants, to enjoying all-access entry to ArtScience Museum and iconic attractions across the property, guests can revel in style and continue to bask in the concert glow,” states the press release.

As part of these packages, fans will receive The Eras Tour official merchandise and Resort Dollars to shop and dine within The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

If you want to make the most of your stay in Singapore and be enchanted by Taylor Swift’s aura, nothing gets better than this.

The ‘Stay Stay Stay’ package

Starting at SGD 10,000, the package comprises two VIP 2 (Karma Is My Boyfriend) passes and merchandise. A three-night stay at the newly renovated Sands Premier Garden View Room offers the best views and premium amenities. Guests can also enjoy a curated Omakase dining experience for two at KOMA Singapore, which is worth over SGD 1,000, along with over SGD 1,200 Resort Dollars and access to all attractions across the property.

The ‘Shake It Off’ package

With prices beginning at SGD 15,000, this package offers two VIP 1 (It’s Been A Long Time Coming) concert passes and merchandise along with a three-night stay at the Sands Premier Garden View Suite. This urban sanctuary is equipped with bespoke experiences and amenities that can enliven your stay and party.

Guests also get to savour a curated Omakase dining experience for two at WAKUDA Restaurant & Bar priced over SGD 1,000 and an additional SGD 1,200 Resort Dollars and access to all attractions across the property. Complimentary round-trip limousine transfers are also a part of the package.

The ‘Wildest Dreams’ package

The highest-priced package, starting at SGD 50,000, offers four VIP 1 (It’s Been A Long Time Coming) tickets and merchandise. Guests can enjoy a three-night urban retreat at the two-bedroom Paiza Signature Sea View Suite. It comes with a fully integrated karaoke system for fans to continue their musical journey through songs from Taylor Swift’s iconic eras. A fully stocked bar with scintillating cocktails and wines also awaits them.

The package offers guests a top-up of SGD 2,400 Resort Dollars and includes an exclusively curated dining experience by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck at Spago Dining Room worth over SGD 2,000. Access to all attractions in the resort and complimentary limousine transfers are inclusive as well.

Do you need a Marina Bay Sands membership?

While a Sands LifeStyle membership is not required during the public sale, guests who successfully purchase packages must sign up ahead of their stay to unlock the full suite of privileges accorded to members. Fans may use a debit or credit card when purchasing the packages online on Marina Bay Sands’ official website. A Ticketmaster account is not required for purchase during both sales.

Singapore is the only Southeast Asian stop for Taylor Swift during The Eras Tour. The “Cruel Summer” star will take the stage at the National Stadium on 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 March 2024.

(Hero and Featured image credit: Taylor Swift/ Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Is Taylor Swift coming to Singapore?

Taylor Swift will be performing in Singapore at the National Stadium on 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 March 2024.

-Will Taylor Swift have a concert in Asia?

As part of The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift will host six concerts in Singapore on 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 March 2024.

-Is Taylor Swift going to tour internationally?

Taylor Swift is currently touring the world with The Eras Tour and has held shows across several countries.

-Who is coming to Singapore for concerts in 2024?

Besides Taylor Swift, musical ENHYPEN, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Ive and Rod Stewart are some of the biggest music stars who are coming to Singapore for concerts in 2024.