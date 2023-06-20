Lifestyle Asia
Home > Culture > Events > Taylor Swift to perform in Singapore for three nights in March 2024
Taylor Swift to perform in Singapore for three nights in March 2024
What's On
21 Jun 2023 01:25 AM

Taylor Swift to perform in Singapore for three nights in March 2024

Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor

Taylor Swift must’ve heard about the commotion that Coldplay was causing here, because not long after the band announced their sixth concert date at the National Stadium, the American singer-songwriter has also announced that she too will perform in Singapore in 2024 for three nights on 2, 3, and 4 March as part of her The Eras Tour.

If this isn’t fantastic news for Swifties here, we don’t know what is. Her concert in Singapore will be only one of two stops in Asia, the other being Tokyo. It’s been a hot minute since she was last here too; her last stopover in the Lion City was in 2015, as part of her The 1989 World Tour.

Other new destinations announced include Melbourne, and Sydney in Australia, as well as London, Milan, and Amsterdam in Europe.

In Asia, Taylor Swift will head to Tokyo, Japan from 7 – 10 February 2024, before stopping in Singapore, where she will no doubt perform to a very packed stadium in March, with special guest Sabrina Carpenter.

taylor swift the eras tour singapore march 2024 tickets prices venue dates live concert presale
Image credit: @taylorswift/Instagram

The multi-award-winning singer-songwriter has had an amazing tour around the US so far, performing despite heavy rain on a few occasions. The singer’s keyboard even reportedly started playing notes on its own during Red (Taylor’s Version) after being damaged in the rain on Saturday in Massachusetts. The Eras Tour was designed to be a recap of all ten of Swift’s studio albums, presenting each as well, an era with its own sets, costumes, and energy, so expect lots of new songs and old.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour in Singapore 2024 – tickets, prices, and more details

taylor swift the eras world tour 2024 dates singapore ticket prices

Seating plans haven’t been announced yet, but if the Coldplay concert in Singapore is anything to go by, buying tickets will likely be as frustrating. Here’s how you can score yours (and may the odds be ever in your favour).

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Fan Registration for General On-Sale:
Friday, June 23 at 12PM (SGT) to Wednesday, June 28 at 12PM (SGT) – Register here

UOB Cardmembers Presale:
Wednesday, July 5 at 12PM (SGT) to Friday, July 7 at 9AM (SGT)

General On-Sale:
Starts from Friday, July 7 at 12PM (SGT)

Tickets will be priced from SGD 108 onwards, with VIP packages available for hardcore Swifties.

(Hero and featured image credit: @taylorswift/Instagram)

Taylor Swift Events Singapore Concerts live concerts
Taylor Swift to perform in Singapore for three nights in March 2024

Shatricia Nair

Managing Editor

Shatricia Nair has a passion for motoring, beauty, and wellness, and is perpetually knee-deep in the world of V8s, retinols, and latest fitness trends. She has nine years of experience writing for digital media, and her bylines have appeared in Prestige, and Augustman. She'll do (almost) anything for good chocolate chip cookies.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.