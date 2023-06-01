The Strokes to make their Singapore debut with headline show in August 2023

Popular American rock band The Strokes is set to perform in Singapore for the first time at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre on 2 August 2023.

The five-piece band, comprising Julian Casablancas, Nick Valensi, Albert Hammond Jr, Nikolai Fraiture and drummer Fabrizio Moretti, will perform from 8 pm onwards as part of their 2023 Asia tour.

Here are all the details to know about buying tickets and how to attend The Strokes show

When and where to buy tickets

Tickets will go live for sale at 2 pm on 7 June on www.ticketmaster.sg and www.marinabaysands.com. While the general standing passes to the concert are priced at SGD 148, you can also go for a priority-entry pass costing SGD 188.

A VIP Experience package is also up for grabs, which gives fans certain exclusive perks. Priced at SGD 108, it offers an exclusive VIP poster, a limited-edition tour laminate with a special filter experience and lanyard, an express VIP queue at the bar and concession area, and access to the dedicated VIP merch counter.

About The Strokes and other stops of the 2023 Asia tour

Before arriving in Singapore, The Strokes is slated to perform at several music festivals and concerts all over Asia. The band will play at the Asia World Expo in Hong Kong on 16 July, followed by a Bangkok concert at the Thunderdome on 18 July. Post this, they will fly to Indonesia for We The Fest and Malaysia for the Good Vibes Festival, both dated between 21 and 23 July.

After wrapping up these concerts, the New York City band has a headline performance at Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival on 28 July and a gig in Seoul at the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival between 4 and 6 August.

Known for their “new era” indie rock music, the band has had a long journey from Is This It (2001) to their most recent album The New Abnormal (2020). The latter marked their sixth studio album and won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album at the 2021 award ceremony.

The New Abnormal features previous hit tracks, including “Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus”, “Bad Decisions” and “At The Door” and is the band’s first full-length album in seven years. Hammond also dropped a new single “100-99” and released eight more tracks, which are part of his soon-to-be-released fifth album Melodies On Hiatus.

(Hero image credit: Live Nation Singapore; Feature image credit: The Strokes/ Instagram)