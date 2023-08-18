Ultra Japan’s phase 2 line-up includes Hardwell and Peggy Gou

Festival season continues at Ultra, the premier electronic music event held in annually in Miami, as it returns to Japan this year with a monster lineup.

The 2023 lineup sees headliners Axwell & Ingrosso and Hardwell, which performed at Ultra Japan’s debut in 2014, return to the big stage.

Joining them on 16-17 September are Skrillex and BOYZ NOIZE, the latter of whom is fresh off the release of their single Fine Day Anthem. DJ Snake, Peggy Gou, American record producer Kenny Beats, Jonas Blue B2B Sam Feldt, as part of their Endless Summer project, and more.

The techno-focused RESISTANCE Stage will see more unmissable acts including Adam Beyer, Sasha & John Pigweed, Moudaber, and Loco Dice.

Tickets for the music festival are on sale now at the Ultra Japan website. This year’s age requirement has been lowered to 18 years old and above. Stay tuned for more information to be announced in the coming weeks and find the official 2023 playlist and lineup below.