USS Halloween Horror Nights 2023: Korean series ‘All of Us Are Dead’ to headline

Universal Studios Singapore will partner with Netflix to present a live haunted house experience based on the hit Korean zombie drama series All of Us Are Dead for Halloween Horror Nights 11 in 2023.

Halloween is a major festival for Universal Studios Singapore. The attraction’s signature scare event, Halloween Horror Nights, has been a mainstay since its opening in Singapore. This year, the brave-hearted can look forward to a brand-new horror experience at the 11th edition of Halloween Horror Nights as the flesh-hungry zombies from hit South Korean drama series All of Us Are Dead will be resurrected for the special occasion.

This is the second collaboration between Universal Studios Singapore and the global streaming platform for Halloween Horror Nights. The first was a haunted house based on the critically-acclaimed series Stranger Things, for Halloween Horror Nights 8. The upcoming experience also marks the first time an attraction will be based on a South Korean drama series.

“The All of Us Are Dead experience marks the world’s first horror attraction inspired by the series and the first time that we are bringing an attraction based on a Korean series to Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights,” said Markham Gannon, Director of Resort Experience at Resorts World Sentosa.

“We are thrilled to create this one-of-a-kind horror experience for our guests based on a show beloved by global fans and take them on a journey of both physical and psychological thrill.”

The first season of All of Us Are Dead was one of the most talked about Korean series in Singapore last year, topping Netflix charts around the world. It’s also still one of two Korean shows (the other being Squid Game) to be in Netflix’s . Drawing 361.02 million viewing hours in its first 10 days, the show kept its audience on the edge of their seats as they rooted for the Hyosan High juniors over the 12 episodes.

It didn’t take long for the streaming platform to decide on another season. All of Us Are Dead 2 is currently in the works, although details on its release hasn’t been announced yet.

What to expect for Universal Studios Singapore’s Halloween Horror Nights 11 x Netflix All of Us Are Dead

Zombies from the drama All of Us Are Dead will come alive in a haunted house designed to take fans along the students’ horrifying journey as they fight for their lives after a zombie outbreak in their high school.

Guests will navigate their way through Hyosan High School, the source of the zombie outbreak, as they try to make it out alive. Iconic scenes will be recreated – from the horrifying discovery in the medical bay to the nail-biting classroom fight and the harrowing escape from the library. Expect a nail-biting experience that’ll leave your heart racing from start to finish.

You can expect the zombie concept to run rampant this year; Universal Orlando just announced that their Halloween Horror Nights 2023 will be based on HBO’s The Last of Us.

Halloween Horror Nights 11: Dates for 2023, ticket prices, and more

Halloween Horror Nights 11 in 2023 will happen within the grounds of Universal Studios Singapore in Sentosa, which are completely transformed during this period.

Halloween Horror Nights 2023 will span 18 event nights on select nights from 29 September – 4 November. Early bird tickets will go on sale on 17 July here. Fans can sign up for the Halloween Horror Nights 11 mailing list at the same link to be the first to know when new details are announced. Ticket prices have yet to be announced, so stay tuned for updates here.

