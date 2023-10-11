Watch comedian Jimmy Carr live in Singapore: Date, venue and more

One of the United Kingdom’s most loved comedians, Jimmy Carr, has announced a show in Singapore, and it is scheduled for 16 January 2024. If you enjoy short and witty punchlines and are not easily offended by dark humour, this is the event for you.

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material became the UK’s most-streamed Netflix comedy special in 2021. This time, you can experience it all in person. So, mark the dates and enter the new year with a laughter riot with his Terribly Funny show.

Details about Jimmy Carr’s Terribly Funny performance in Singapore

When and where will Jimmy Carr perform?

You can catch Carr live in action at The Star Theatre on 16 January at 8 pm local time. Jimmy Carr – Live In Singapore is presented by Now/Live and Bohm Presents.

“Jimmy’s show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they’re just jokes — they are not the terrible things,” states the event press release.

Fans in Singapore can join the Now/Live mailing list before 8 am (local time) on 12 October 2023 to receive the link to pre-booking tickets, which will be shared at 9 am (local time) on that day. However, the pre-sale will take place between 10 am and 11.59 am (local time) via SISTIC.

However, there is nothing to worry about even if you miss out on this opportunity, as the general ticket sale will begin the following day at 10 am (local time). Passes are priced between SGD 98 and SGD 158, excluding the SISTIC booking fee.

Jimmy Carr’s Terribly Funny dates and other stops

The Asian leg includes a show in Kuala Lumpur on 14 January 2024, according to reports. There are three shows in India, from 19 to 21 January 2024, as well as a show in Bangkok on 27 January. It is followed by a show in Tokyo on 29 January.

The award-winning comedian and television presenter has a two-decade-long illustrious career during which he has performed over 2,500 shows and 10 sold-out tours.

Follow the dates for the Asian leg on his official website here.

(Hero and feature image credit: Jimmy Carr/ X)