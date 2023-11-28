What to expect for Christmas Wonderland 2023 at Gardens by the Bay

Returning for its 10th edition in 2023, Christmas Wonderland will feature a supersized fairground with dazzling light displays, new carnival rides and more festive activities.

Touted to be Singapore’s biggest outdoor yuletide fair, Christmas Wonderland returns in 2023 for its 10th edition in 2023. This year’s fair, presented by Trip.com, will cover over 27,000 square metres and comprise three magical zones – Supertree Grove, Frosty’s Fairground at The Meadow, and Gingerbread Grove.

In addition, visitors can discover 13 stunning light displays and a multi-sensory experience featuring ‘snow’ in the tropics.

Marvel at the main attraction at Supertree Grove

Christmas Wonderland 2023’s main showpiece, the Spalliera, will take centre stage at Gardens by the Bay’s iconic Supertree Grove.

Undoubtedly the most Instagrammable spot, this showstopping Italian handcrafted light display sports a design inspired by Mesola Castle in north Italy’s province of Ferrara. This spectacle glows magnificently with 103,000-lit bulbs at 20 metres high – roughly the height of five double-decker buses.

The highly popular Blizzard Time also returns to the stunning backdrop of the Spalliera. Visitors can experience ‘snow’ in the tropics alongside the Garden Rhapsody light and sound show.

Another highlight at Supertree Grove is the Holly Roger ship with its crew of merry pirate elves. Illuminated by approximately 127,000 bulbs, this brand-new 24-metre-long festive light display is a glistening sight to behold.

Find your way around the area through the Walk of Lights. The 65-metre-long tunnel is the longest iteration yet for the fair and features approximately 75,000 programmable strung LED lights.

Endless fun in Frosty’s Fairground at The Meadow

Engage in fun activities and nostalgic carnival games like Ring Toss and Fishy Fishy in Frosty’s Fairground at The Meadow. Kids can also enjoy themselves at LumiLand, an illuminated playground which consists of glowing seesaws, swings, and LED fixtures.

Visitors can also admire the light displays on the hillsides surrounding The Meadow.

Refuel at Gingerbread Grove

Newly created for this year’s Christmas Wonderland, the Gingerbread Grove is a sugar-filled themed zone with a vibrant Gingerbread House set on a field of illuminated candy canes. Festive desserts await in stalls at this haven, located between Supertree Grove and Frosty’s Fairground.

If you need a more substantial bite, dig into festive fare from some of Singapore’s popular food and beverage establishments like Burger & Lobster, Kebabs Faktory, and Sofnade available throughout the event ground.

Cheers to the merry occasion with festive tipples from a Christmas-cracker-themed bar by Hendrick’s Gin or Gingerbread Amber Lager from Brewerkz craft beer bar. While dining, immerse in the Christmas spirit with performances by local artists at Elfresco.

Visitors can also do some Christmas shopping with a wide selection of trinkets and gifts curated by local entrepreneurs at Mistletoe Alley.

Christmas Wonderland happens at Gardens by the Bay from 1 December 2023 to 1 January 2024. Tickets start from S$8 for adults and S$6 for children.

(Feature and Hero Image credit: Blue Sky Events)