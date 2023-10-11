YUNGBLUD is coming to Singapore this November as part of his world tour

Get ready for a night you won’t forget, as British sensation YUNGBLUD is coming to Singapore as part of his world tour on 10 November 2023.

YUNGBLUD released his first single King Charles in 2017, and he hasn’t stopped producing banger after banger ever since. His second album titled Weird! was released in 2020, reached number 75 on the US Billboard 200 and topped the UK Albums charts. As if that wasn’t enough validation, his self-titled album in 2022 topped the charts once again, and climbed to number 45 on the Billboard 200.

In 2022, he won the “Best International New Act” at the Los 40 Music Awards, “Best Live Act” at the O2 Silver Clef Awards, and is highly regarded by rock and roll legend Mick Jagger, who said “that kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll,” in response to a question on the genre.

Today, he’s raked in millions of followers on his social media joining the ranks of British lads with great music and questionable hairstyles.

If you were a fan of the English singer, musician, songwriter and actor, read on for details of the Singapore leg of his world tour.

YUNGBLUD in Singapore 2023: Details, ticket prices, and more

Fans of YUNGBLUD’s music were once disappointed when he cancelled his Asia tour in 2020 due to the pandemic, so we can only imagine the squeals once his world tour was announced once again.

YUNGBLUD will be performing in Singapore at Capitol Theatre on 10 November, 2023 at 8pm. The event – organised by Eventim Live Asia Pte Ltd – will see tickets that range from S$98 to S$118.

He will also be making his first ever stop in Thailand. The concert in Bangkok will be opened by Jesse Jo Stark, alternative indie singer who blends music and fashion, and will mark the end of his tour, which also includes South Korea, Japan, and the Philippines.

While there is no confirmed set list yet, we can expect him to bring some of the most popular songs from his discography, including I Think I’m OKAY, parents, and cotton candy, as well as his just-released single Lowlife.

Tickets can be purchased from Sistic here.