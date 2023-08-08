How to prepare for the upcoming 2023 Malaysia state elections, even from Singapore

Locals across six different states will once again be called upon to carry out their civic duties as citizens to vote at the polls in the upcoming Malaysia state elections that are to be held on 12 August 2023 this coming Saturday. With about a million living and working in Singapore (as of 2020), Malaysians make up the largest migrant population in Singapore, many of whom are making arrangements to return home as their country kickstarts the elections this Saturday. Whether you’re a Malaysian residing in Singapore, or are living in Malaysia, read on for how you too can prepare for the big day this Saturday.

About the 15th General Elections in Malaysia 2023

Many will no doubt recall the intense tension leading up to the 15th General Elections in Malaysia, and the political upheaval that it caused in its wake with the nation’s first-ever hung Parliament since gaining independence in 1957. And while the next state elections are unlikely to result in the same furor, eligible voters are still encouraged to keep a few things in mind to ensure that the diplomatic process can be carried out without any incident.

At this point, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu, and Kelantan have had their respective state assemblies dissolved in preparation for polling season. Before this, they were the only states to retain their elected representatives during the last general election back in 2022.

How to prepare for the 2023 state elections in Malaysia

To begin with, eligible voters should ensure that they are aware of the constituency that they will be voting in, while also familiarising themselves with the contesting candidates assigned to represent each political party.

Thankfully doing so is easier than one might think, with all the relevant information easily accessible through the MySPR portal, which is operated and maintained by the Malaysian Elections Commission. Keep in mind that with the gazetting of Undi18, all Malaysians over the age of 18 will be automatically registered as eligible voters by default.

Check your polling details

In order to check on the election details for your constituency, all you need to do is follow these steps:

1. Head to the MySPR website by clicking through this link.

2. Select ‘Semakan Daftar Pemilih‘ (Review of Electoral Roll)

3. In the next menu, key in your personal identification card number (for those enlisted in the army or the police force, you may use your own identification numbers) and complete the CAPTCHA image.

4. The system will then generate the required information concerning the Malaysia state elections you will be involved in, as well as your designated polling station and polling time.

5. Take a screenshot of this and keep it on your phone for reference.

Check on the candidates contesting in your area

In order to find out which political parties are contesting in your constituency and to identify their candidates, follow these steps:

1. Head to the MySPR website by clicking through this link.

2. Select ‘Semakan Calon Pilihan Raya‘ (Review of election candidates)

3. Select the poll that you will be involved in, based on the information provided in your review of the electoral roll.

4. Select your constituency based on the available ones listed.

5. You will then be able to see the candidates who will be contesting in that constituency. Be sure to look them up to gain a better understanding of their proposed policies.

Do’s and don’ts during the state elections

As is the case with all general elections, the same rules apply when heading to your designated polling stations during the upcoming Malaysia state elections.

Do:

1. Bring your identification card with you, as you are required to present it to the polling station officers before receiving your ballot slip.

2. Bring an umbrella and a bottle of water with you, as the wait times can often be pretty long depending on the turnout.

3. Have a screenshot of your polling details for reference.

4. Remove all your nail polish before entering the polling station.

Don’t:

1. Wear any logos or carry any items with you bearing logos.

2. Accept any handouts (bottled water, snacks, etc) when waiting in line at the polling station, as it can be construed as bribery.

3. Come with painted nails.

4. Photograph or record videos at the polling station.

But above all, try to arrive as early as possible at your designated polling stations, so you won’t have to worry about the queue.

How to vote if you’re in Singapore:

A volunteer group in Singapore called 1ThirdMedia Movement is working to help Malaysian voters living in Singapore cast their votes in the state elections by offering to collect and deliver their postal ballots on their behalf. The non-governmental organisation has opened up 10 locations islandwide for the ballot collection exercise, which began last Friday and will end this Wednesday, 9 August 2023.

The ballots would have been sent to overseas voters via post after nomination day on 29 July; thereafter, the completed ballots would need to reach the returning officers in Malaysia by 5pm on Polling Day to be counted.

The overseas ballots collected by group will first be sent to its consolidation hub in Kuala Lumpur, before being sorted and delivered to their respective constituencies. Those interested in this service can find out more on the group’s Telegram channel called Undi Pos SG x 1thirdMedia, where information on the elections and ballot collection points in Singapore are posted.

