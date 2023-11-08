K-pop girl group IVE announces first world tour ‘SHOW WHAT I HAVE’ with a stop in Singapore

Trendy K-pop girl group IVE will make a stop in Singapore for their first world tour, ‘SHOW WHAT I HAVE’ in 2024.

After holding a fancon earlier this year in Singapore, the six-member Starship Entertainment-managed group will return to Singapore in February 2024 for their first world tour.

Live Nation Singapore and One Production revealed this news earlier today (November 8) with captions, “DIVEs~! Get ready for IVE’s return to Singapore with their first world!” DIVEs is IVE’s fandom name.

According to the image posted on social media, IVE’s tour kicked off in Seoul across two days from October 7 to 8.

This tour will happen in cities across Asia from 2024 – including Jakarta, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Taipei – before heading to America, Europe, and Australia. In between, they will perform in Manila and Hong Kong in July 2024. The image also states “more”, which hints more stops will be added.

IVE’s ‘SHOW WHAT I HAVE’ world tour – Singapore stop: Ticket prices, venue details, and more for 2024

Details are currently scarce at the time of this announcement. Only the cities and dates were revealed.

The Singapore concert will happen on 24 February 2024.

Stay tuned for more details and information.

IVE is expected to perform hits like ‘Eleven’, ‘Love Dive’, ‘After LIKE’, and ‘I Am’. Fans can also look forward to live renditions of songs from their newest EP album, I’ve Mine, which includes chart-topping singles ‘Baddie’, ‘Either Way,’ and ‘Off The Record’.

Who is IVE

IVE is a six-piece girl group from Starship Entertainment and labelmates to rising boyband CRAVITY.

Consisting of members An Yu-jin, who is also the group’s leader, Jang Wonyoung, GAEUL, LIZ, Rei, and Leeseo, the sextet made their debut in 2021 with their first single album ELEVEN.

Members Yu-jin and Wonyoung were formerly part of popular project group IZ*ONE which was active from 2018 to 2021.

IVE’s most recent music is their first EP album, I’ve Mine, released in October 2023. This record spawned triple singles, ‘Baddie’, ‘Either Way,’ and ‘Off The Record’, that were promoted concurrently.

(All images credit: Starship Entertainment)