How to cop the BLACKPINK x Starbucks limited collaboration in Singapore

People love K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, and people love those special drinks from Starbucks. Put those two together and you get a collaboration that is out of this world. How you like that?

Starbucks Asia has recently announced a collaboration with Korean girl group BLACKPINK, launching their merchandise and special drink in select stores across Asia. However, the collaboration is available for only a limited time, so hurry to secure the goods, if you can. At the time of writing, our nearest Starbucks in Orchard is already completely sold out.

Blinks are sure to go crazy for the well-themed collaboration which goes perfectly in hand with the styles of each of the BLACKPINK girls, whether it’s Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo or Rosé.

[Hero image credit: Blackpink / Twitter; Featured image credit: Starbucks Asia]

Starbucks BLACKPINK collaboration now in stores in Thailand

Items included in the collection are a 12 oz. doodle mug, a 16 oz. sustainable material mug, a 16 oz. bling cold cup, a black or pink bling cold cup, a siren tumbler, a black or pink tumbler, a gradient tumbler, a cold cup, a water bottle, an apron, a keychain, passport holder, yoga mat, and tote bag.

The Online Exclusive Pink Rhinestone Stainless Steel Cold Cup, in particular, is a bling-ed out tumbler that costs a whopping S$169, and has been handpicked by Lisa as her favourite item in the collection.

There’s a healthy mix of both drinkware and lifestyle items for all the Blinks, and, good news is: it’s all in BLACKPINK’s signature colours.

Joining these limited edition BLACKPINK Starbucks merchandise is an equally pink new Frappuccino. Called the BLACKPINK Strawberry Choco Cream Frappuccino Blended Beverage, the aptly-coloured drink is an icy blend of pink strawberry with dark chocolate syrup at the bottom with light pink whipped cream and heart cookie at the top. This special Starbucks x Blackpink Frap is priced from SGD8.40 for the Tall size.

You can get your hands on this limited collection online and in select stores in Singapore now.