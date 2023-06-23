Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: How ‘fight’ talk began and who would win

It could be a literal cage fight between two of the world’s most famous tech billionaires — Twitter owner Elon Musk vs Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg — with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White saying that the two are “absolutely deadly serious” about it.

Both Musk and Zuckerberg lit social media with a Twitter exchange over the past two days which indicated they are eager to exchange fisticuffs in a cage fight, which, it is believed, could happen inside UFC’s famed octagonal-shaped ring known as Octagon.

Everything about the Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg ‘fight’

What has Dana White said about the ‘fight’?

According to TMZ, White said on 22 June that he has been texting and talking to both Musk and Zuckerberg since they started exchanging social media posts about their intent to fight.

“Talked with Mark and Elon last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this,” White said.

Many believe that the two billionaires are merely playing around with this so-called “fight.” But White expressed his confidence that a ‘Musk vs Zuck’ encounter could be the most-watched fight ever.

“The biggest fight of all time was Floyd [Mayweather Jr.] and Conor [McGregor], I just think it triples that — it triples what that did, there’s no limit on what that thing can make,” he told TMZ.

The exchange between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg that started it

It all began on 21 June when Musk reacted to a tweet which claimed that Zuckerberg is set to release a Twitter rival called ‘Threads.’

When another Twitter user jokingly underlined that Zuckerberg, who is the CEO of Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta, is a trained Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter, Musk quipped, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Soon after, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of Musk’s tweet on his Instagram Stories overlaying it with the words “Send Me Location.”

When The Verge confirmed that Zuckerberg is serious about it, Musk tweeted that he would meet at the “Vegas Octagon.” The UFC is based in Las Vegas.

He then went on to crack a joke, “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

Who will win the Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg fight?

Simple answer: No one can tell. But both have some form of actual fighting experience.

Elon Musk will turn 52 on 28 June. In August 2022 he talked about getting involved in “real hard-core street fights” while growing up in South Africa on the Full Send Podcast.

He said that extreme violence punctuated most of his youth from “maybe six to 16-ish.”

“I’ve been in real hard-core street fights. I got beaten up real badly in a few of them, actually. I grew up in South Africa. It’s a very violent place,” he said.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Podcast recently, Musk also said that he was trained in judo, kyokushin karate and taekwondo as a child.

On the other hand, Mark Zuckerberg, who is 39, has for long showcased his mixed martial arts (MMA) training on both Instagram and Facebook. In May 2023, he won a gold and a silver medal at a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament in Redwood City, California. It was the first tournament that Zuckerberg was competing in, which made his accomplishment a talk of the martial arts community.

Musk, however, has a physical advantage over Zuckerberg. Official data says that Musk is 6-foot-1 and weighs 81 kgs, while Zuckerberg is 5-foot-7 and weighs 70 kgs.

And if wealth is an indicator in a real fight, Musk is richer than Zuckerberg. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk has a net worth of USD 236 billion and is the richest person in the world (as on 23 June 2023). Zuckerberg has a net worth of USD 104 billion, making him the 10th richest.

(Hero image: Britta Pedersen/POOL/AFP; Anthony Quintano from Honolulu, HI, United States/CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons; Featured image: Anthony Quintano from Westminster, United States/CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons; The Royal Society/CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons)