Good Vibes Festival organisers demand damages from The 1975 following fiasco

Future Sound Asia (FSA), the organisers of Good Vibes Festival 2023, have announced that they will be officially taking legal action against British pop rock band The 1975, demanding damages for their actions which caused the festival to be cancelled.

This comes after the band’s frontman, Matt Healy, shared a verbal tirade upon taking the stage concerning Malaysia’s oppressive stance on LGBTQ+ rights, before pulling his bassist in for a kiss. This inevitably led to the festival’s cancellation, as per orders from the Malaysian government.

In a statement, the music festival organisers have issued Letter of Claim to The 1975, demanding that the band acknowledge their liability and compensate FSA for the damages incurred due to their actions. In addition to that, they have also stated that if the band does not comply with their requests, they will pursue legal proceedings in the Courts of England.

According to FSA, The 1975’s actions at the Good Vibes Festival 2023 breached Malaysian laws and guidelines, causing damage to the festival’s reputation. In particular, lead singer Matt Healy’s use of abusive language, equipment damage, and indecent stage behaviour not only flagrantly breached local guidelines and Malaysian laws but also tarnished the reputation of the 10-year-old festival.

Future Sound Asia has reiterated its strong disapproval of The 1975’s behaviour and the breach of the agreement they had with them for the band’s appearance at the annual music event. The festival’s cancellation resulted in significant financial losses for the organisers and negatively impacted local artists and businesses that depended on the festival’s success.

It is said that the livelihoods of many Malaysians were affected due to the orders made by Communications and Digital Minister, YB Fahmi Fadzil, in light of the stunt Matt Healy pulled on stage during the band’s performance.

The statement further reiterates that Future Sound Asia will continue to uphold local laws and ensure the success of vibrant live music experiences in Malaysia while respecting the trust of fans and regulatory authorities.

Ticket-holders who were affected by the cancellation of the festival will now be able to make refund requests starting this week.

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @the1975)