Mirror announces new concert tour in Hong Kong with 16 shows in 2024

Hong Kong Cantopop group Mirror has announced details of their upcoming concert tour. Titled ‘Mirror Feel the Passion Concert Tour 2024’, it will feature a total of 16 shows at the AsiaWorld-Expo.

The touring event serves as the rescheduled shows from the remaining cancelled concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum in July last year. Keep reading to find out more details.

Mirror’s ‘Feel the Passion’ Concert Tour: Details to know

The concert will take place on January 15-17, 19-22, 24-27, 29-31, and February 2-3, so mark your calendars.

Ticket prices for the concert tour range from HKD 680, HKD 1,080 and HKD 1,480 respectively. According to the concert’s official website, public tickets will be announced in due course. There will also be tickets, especially for Miro (Mirror fans) who will get priority booking. Those who will not be able to attend in person can opt for the Steam Tickets. Further details on the tickets will be revealed soon.

Those who have successfully applied for the make-up performance tickets from last year’s cancelled concert should pay attention to the organiser’s social media for specific arrangements for the replacement concert.

Hong Kong’s Cantopop pride

Mirror is a 12-member group consisting of Frankie Chan, Alton Wong, Lokman Yeung, Stanley Yau, Anson Kong, Jer Lau, Ian Chan, Anson Lo, Jeremy Lee, Edan Lui, Keung To, and Tiger Yau from Hong Kong. They were formed through ViuTV’s reality talent show, Good Night Show – King Maker in 2018.

Many credit Mirror as one of the driving forces in the resurgence of the popularity of Cantopop. Since their debut, a reinvigorated wave of fandom culture returned to Hong Kong. Their song ‘Ignited’ topped the Ultimate 903 Chart for two consecutive weeks, the first song from a group to achieve the feat in 15 years. Earlier this year, the group released their first English single, ‘Rumours’.

In addition to being artists, individual members have also launched acting and solo careers, as well as became top endorsers. Both individually and as a group, they have collaborated with luxury brands such as Gucci, Calvin Clain, Bulgari, and Burberry. They were also the face of McDonald’s, Samsung, and more.

(All images: @mirror.weare/Instagram)