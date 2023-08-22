Singapore Dollar emerges as the second fastest-recovering currency post COVID-19

Singapore has made its way among the top three currencies that have shown the highest growth against the US Dollar (USD) post the COVID-19 pandemic. The Singapore Dollar (SGD) has seen a 3.33 per cent rise, according to the latest research by leading global financial service provider, City Index.

According to the data, SGD holds the second position above the Brazilian Real (BRL) and trails behind Mexico’s Pesos (MXN).

More about the Singapore Dollar gaining a top-tier position among currencies

Rise of SGD after the COVID-19 pandemic

In 2023, 1.34 SGD is equal to 1 USD, as compared to 1.38 SGD in 2020. The Lion City’s currency has shown a booming rise at 3.33 per cent since the pandemic began. Gross domestic product (GDP) growth contributes as a major factor, “in which Singapore increased by USD 167 billion from 2020-2023,” says City Index. Plus, low inflation and high-interest rates also made it lucrative for investors, leading to a surge in demand for SGD.

At the apex position, MXN has recorded a staggering growth of 19.27 per cent post the COVID-19 pandemic. The research shows Mexico’s GDP has risen by USD 573 billion between 2020 and 2023. BRL, at third rank, has shown a growth of 2.77 per cent post-COVID.

Research methodology

Experts and analysts at City Index have carefully studied the historical GDP statistics of the 50 biggest and growing economies of the world based on International Monetary Fund (IMF) data and calculated the change in the figures between 2020 and 2023. The resultant difference shows how far the economies have risen since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The experts then take into account the top 28 economies by comparing their currency exchange rates with USD based on United Nations data on operational exchange rates. As the yearly average of 2020 is juxtaposed against the data of 2023, Singapore comes among the top three.

Here are the top 15 economies:

Country Currency Increase in GDP between 2020 and 2023 (USD billion) GDP percentage increase % Local Currency Operational Exchange Rate (to USD -2020) Local Currency Operational Exchange Rate (to USD -2023) Currency Strength Change % Mexico Mexican Peso (MXN) 573 53% 21.83 18.23 19.72% Singapore Singapore Dollar (SGD) 167 48% 1.38 1.34 3.33% Brazil Real (BRL) 605 41% 5.22 5.08 2.77% Switzerland Swiss Franc (CHF) 131 18% 0.93 0.91 2.48% Saudi Arabia Riyal (SAR) 328 45% 3.75 3.75 0.01% UAE Dirham (AED) 150 43% 3.67 3.67 0.01% China Chinese Yuan (CYM) 4511 30% 6.90 6.91 -0.12% Canada Canadian Dollar (CAD) 442 27% 1.34 1.35 -0.36% Vietnam Vietnamese Dong (VND) 103 30% 23,227.83 23,513.82 -1.22% Chile Chilean Peso (CLP) 104 41% 790.75 805.73 -1.86% Australia Australian Dollar (AUD) 347 25% 1.45 1.48 -2.20% Indonesia Rupiah 329 31% 14,568.67 15,040.82 -3.14% United Kingdom Great British Pound (GBP) 452 17% 0.78 0.81 -3.92% Russian Federation Russian Ruble (RUB) 575 39% 73.17 76.75 -4.67% Israel Israeli New Shekel (NIS) 126 30% 3.42 3.59 -4.73%

(Hero and featured image credit: Jesus Han/Unsplash)