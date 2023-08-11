Singapore Presidential Election 2023: Nomination and polling dates announced

Amid the vibrant cityscape of Singapore, a palpable buzz of anticipation fills the air as the 2023 Presidential Election approaches its decisive juncture. The Elections Department has formally declared that Nomination Day will take place on 22nd August, and if more than one candidate qualifies, Polling Day will be held on 1 September 2023.

On Nomination Day, the candidates who aspire to take on the mantle of the presidency will present their credentials to the people.

The Singapore presidential election countdown begins

Four individuals have emerged as contenders for the prestigious position. The first to declare their intention was the venerable Former Senior Minister, Tharman Shanmugaratnam. His decision to vie for the presidency set a stirring tone for the race. He was soon joined by George Goh, a prominent businessman, and Ng Kok Song, former Chief Investment Officer of GIC. Tan Kin Lian, a seasoned campaigner, officially launched his bid on the eve of Nomination Day. Each of these candidates carried their aspirations and visions for the nation.

Eligibility was a stringent criterion for entry into this esteemed contest. The applicants needed to furnish their nomination papers along with the Certificate of Eligibility, Community Certificate, and the Political Donation Certificate. These documents were the prerequisites for contention, showcasing the seriousness of intent and commitment to the nation’s democratic ideals. Applications for the Certificate of Eligibility and Community Certificate are set to conclude on August 17, marking a pivotal countdown.

A symbolic gesture of commitment was embodied in the payment of a deposit amounting to S$40,500, reflecting both financial responsibility and dedication. This financial commitment can be made ahead of the actual Nomination Day, underlining the conscientious approach of the candidates.

Nomination Day itself will unfold at the People's Association auditorium on King George's Avenue. The timeline is precise, spanning between 11 am and 12 pm on August 22.

What’s next for Singapore?

If multiple candidates qualified for the race, Polling Day on September 1 will be heralded as a public holiday – a day for the nation to exercise its civic duty. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in a Facebook post, urges citizens to engage thoughtfully with the candidates’ perspectives. The President symbolises will symbolize unity and aspiration, and the citizens’ choice will undoubtedly chart the course for Singapore’s future.

Amid the excitement, an air of anticipation lingers. The candidates’ campaigns and their propositions will soon dominate conversations across the city. Singaporeans, poised to embrace the democratic privilege of their vote, are eager to participate in shaping their nation’s trajectory.

(Main and featured image credit: Kin Pastor/Pexels)