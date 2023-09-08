Lifestyle Asia
Starbucks and Disney are launching a vintage-style collection in Singapore soon
08 Sep 2023

Starbucks and Disney are launching a vintage-style collection in Singapore soon

Jianne Soriano

Following its successful collaboration with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, Starbucks is already set to drop another limited edition collaboration, this time with Disney. Unlike the usual colourful march, however, this one will show a whole new side of your favourite characters, especially since the theme this year is vintage-inspired.

The nostalgic-themed products will feature fan-favourite Disney characters such as Mickey and Friends, Chip n’ Dale, Dumbo, and Stitch.

Details of the Starbucks x Disney vintage and sustainable collection in Singapore

starbucks x disney relive the magic vintage tumbler mugs

Each product in the limited-edition collection, ‘Relive the Magic Together’ will feature charming Disney character art in vintage style. There will be 15 different drinkware designs and six lifestyle accessories available. The collaboration will drop in Singapore on 19 September.

The drinkware series will feature mugs, reusable cups, and tumblers. These are perfect for those looking to enjoy their favourite Starbucks beverage at work or at home. Meanwhile, lifestyle accessories consist of reusable tote bags, umbrellas, and pins. 

All items will not only have playful Disney artwork but also a familiar Starbucks twist. The idea is to uplift the human spirit and evoke a sense of nostalgia. At the heart of the collection is also sustainability as the products will be reusable.

The collection will drop in 15 markets across Asia Pacific

starbucks x disney relive the magic vintage tumbler mugs accessories

Samuel Fung, vice president of product and marketing at Starbucks Asia Pacific, said the collection has elements of fun and imagination. “We wanted to creatively reimagine how some of our favourite Disney characters might enjoy moments of friendship together,” he said.

“We hope our designs brighten your day, bring comfort and happiness, and warm the hearts of people of all ages,” he added. Other than Singapore, the collection will also be available in other markets across Asia Pacific including India, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, and more.

Starbucks has a history of collaborating with other brands for limited-edition products. After BTS, they most recently dropped a collection with BLACKPINK, both of which sold out both in stores and online almost immediately.

Starbucks and Disney are launching a vintage-style collection in Singapore soon

Jianne Soriano

An introvert at heart, Jianne expresses herself best through her writing. This Filipino, Hong Kong-born native loves to cover food, entertainment, and culture. When she's not writing, you can find looking for the best eats in town, watching movies or Korean dramas, or travelling solo.

 
