PE 2023: Tharman Shanmugaratnam is Singapore’s ninth President

The votes are in, and the people have spoken: Tharman Shanmugaratnam has emerged victorious in the 2023 Singapore Presidential Election (PE 2023) and is the nation’s ninth president. The former Senior Minister received a staggering 70.4% of the vote (1,746,427 votes) on Polling Day and his win was announced in a live telecast by Returning Officer Tan Meng Dui in the morning after (September 2) at around 12.22AM.

Mr Tharman’s total number of votes came up to 1,746,427. Former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song had 15.72% of the vote (390,041 votes), while ex NTUC Income CEO Tan Kin Lian achieved 13.88% (344,292 votes). A total of 2,480,760 votes were cast nationwide, with 50,152 rejected votes.

PE 2023 Singapore results: Tharman Shanmugaratnam comes up tops

“Singaporeans have chosen Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam to be our next President by a decisive margin. As Head of State, he will represent us at home and abroad, and exercise custodial powers, including over the reserves and key appointments. I thank the three candidates for putting themselves forward in this Presidential election. I am happy that Singaporeans have been able to exercise the right to vote for our next President, and to focus on what the elected President is about. In this election, both voters and candidates have shown a greater understanding of the roles and duties of the President, which bodes well for Singapore,” said Prime Minister Less Hsien Loong in a statement on September 2.

“Mr Tharman has a long and distinguished record of public service. I have every confidence that he will carry out his duties as President with distinction. I have called Mr Tharman to congratulate him on his election, and to assure him of my Government’s full cooperation. Mr Tharman has also declared his intention to work closely with the Government.”

In the sample count, which was publicly released by the Elections Department at around 10pm on September 1, Mr Tharman had already secured 70% of the vote, making him the likely winner of the race. “I’m truly humbled by the strong endorsement that Singaporeans have given to me in the Presidential Election,” Mr Tharman had said to the media at Taman Jurong Food Centre, after the release of the sample count results.

“I really want to thank [my fellow candidates] for having contested with full effort, and it has been a worthy contest. I also want to thank Singaporeans for following the issues closely and for engaging calmly throughout this presidential election period… I believe that the vote for me and what I stand for, is a vote of confidence in Singapore. I believe that it’s a vote of optimism for a future in which we can progress together and support each other as Singaporeans,” said Mr Tharman. “It’s not about me. This is about Singapore, and confidence in Singapore.”

Tharman Shanmugaratnam is the new president of Singapore

Mr Tharman will be officially sworn in on Inauguration Day (September 14) in a ceremony at the Istana, where he’ll also make a speech. This comes one day after incumbent president Halimah Yacob’s term of office ends.

Mr Tharman, who resigned from the People’s Action Party in July — a month after declaring his intention to run for presidency — has had an extensive political career. His previous Cabinet roles include Senior Minister (2019-2023), Deputy Prime Minister (2011-2019), and Minister for Finance (2007-2015). He was also formerly a Member of Parliament for Jurong GRC, and held ministerial positions as Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Deputy Chairman of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), and Chairman of the Economic Development Board’s International Advisory Council. With that track record, Mr Tharman had been regarded as a frontrunner in the presidential race.

(Main and featured images: Samuel He/ Tharman Shanmugaratnam/ Facebook)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When was the 2023 Singapore Presidential Election?

The 2023 Singapore Presidential Election took place on September 1, 2023.

– Who won the Presidential Election?

Tharman Shanmugaratnam won the Presidential Election with 70.4% of the vote.

– Who were the candidates in the Presidential Election?

The candidates were Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian.

– What does the president of Singapore do?

The president of Singapore represents the country at official diplomatic events and controls the national reserves. He or she also has the ability to grant pardons and public service appointments.