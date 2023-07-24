The 1975 banned from Malaysia after Good Vibes Festival outburst

English pop rock band The 1975 has allegedly been banned from entering and performing in Malaysia after a highly contentious outburst at the Good Vibes Festival 2023.

It is no secret that The 1975 is a popular British band that has been making waves in the music industry. However, recent incidents involving their controversial frontman, Matt Healy, suggest that the band has been banned from entering Malaysia following their performance at the Good Vibes Festival 2023.

The 1975 claim to be banned from Malaysia

The festival, which was highly anticipated among Malaysian entertainment fans, was one of the band’s stops on their recent tour. Visitors who attended the first of three nights for the festival were graced with an electrifying entrance as spotlights flicker, cameras rolling, and George Daniel on the drums.

Unfortunately, their set was unexpectedly cut short after frontman Matt Healy and bassist Ross McDonald shared a kiss on stage during their rendition of I Like America and America Likes Me. While this may seem like a harmless act, it went against the Malaysian government’s hard-line stance against LGBT rights, leading to the band’s alleged ban from the country.

Leading up to the smooch, Healy reportedly stomped on a drone that was hovering over him. He expressed his anger, stating “If you push me, I’ll push back. Do not fly that f*cking robot in my face”.

What’s more, he had also spoken out and expressed his frustration with the country’s policies against LGBT rights. Venting his frustrations at the ruling government, he said that it was ridiculous to tell people what they can do and that he was ‘fucking furious’ about it, telling the crowd: “That’s not fair on you because you aren’t representative of your government”.

Healy went on to explain that they had contemplated pulling out of the show altogether before changing their mind at the last minute, saying “I pulled the show yesterday, and we had a conversation, and we said, ‘We can’t let the kids down because they’re not the government”.

Further on in his tirade, Healy added that he was willing to take the blame if the group were to be banned from the country, explaining: “If you wanna invite me here to do a show, then you can f*ck off. I’ll take your money, you can ban me, but I’ve done this before, and it doesn’t feel good”.

Shortly after the kiss, the band continued the set with the song, I Couldn’t Be More In Love, before leaving the stage, with Healy claiming that: “We just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, goodbye”. Other songs on the setlist not performed that night included Robbers, Somebody Else and I’m In Love With You.

The incident has caused quite a stir amongst Malaysians, with many fans and supporters of The 1975 expressing their disappointment with the alleged ban, while others were furious about the stunt Healy pulled.

Good Vibes Festival on The 1975’s Matt Healy’s stunt

Organisers of Good Vibes Festival initially released a statement expressing their regret at the set being cut short due to the band’s ‘non-compliance with local performance guidelines’, adding that the festival would proceed as scheduled, and they eagerly anticipate everyone’s presence on upcoming dates. However, it was later revealed that the music festival was indeed cancelled. Communications and Digital Minister, YB Fahmi Fadzil stated on an Instagram post: “There will be no compromise with any party that challenges, belittles, or violates Malaysian laws. Therefore, I have directed for the immediate cancellation of the festival, which was supposed to continue until tomorrow.”

According to multiple sources, The 1975 has since been banned by the Malaysian government. Following the ban, The 1975 also announced that they would be cancelling their upcoming shows in Taiwan and Indonesia.

(Hero and featured image credit: Marcelo Hernandez / Stringer/Getty Images)