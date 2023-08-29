Lo & Behold Group to turn former school site into a lifestyle cluster

Singapore’s landscape is all set to get a new upgrade. The Lo & Behold is making its debut in the lifestyle segment with a lifestyle development project that will have some of the country’s best creative businesses under one roof at the Nan Chiau High School site. Gearing up to launch in the second quarter of 2024, this is going to be a one-of-a-kind project.

The project will be made in collaboration with join-venture partner Sunray Group Holdings, a pioneer of Singapore’s construction industry. As its co-developers, this marks the house’s first step in lifestyle property development as well.

More details about The Lo & Behold Group’s lifestyle project

Tenants of The Lo & Behold Group project

Aimed at propelling entrepreneurial fervour, this project will be the cradle of unique ideas and concepts, “in food & beverage, retail, wellness, entertainment, education, arts, culture and a new-to-market 86-key serviced apartment concept,” states The Lo & Behold Group press release. Nearly 50 local and international brands are slated to take up spaces on the renovated school premises.

Mirko Febbrile is one of the premium tenants. It is a new concept by chef Febbrile who is the culinary mastermind behind Fico, the seaside Italian restaurant with a two-month waitlist. Kotuwa is another name onboard — a Sri Lankan restaurant that is an ode to Chef Rishi Naleendra’s Sri Lankan roots and heritage.

While Artichoke is a modern mezze and karak chai bar by local culinary icon and Masterchef Singapore judge Bjorn Shen, OM is Ong Shunmugam’s third store in Singapore. Dedicated to its OM diffusion line, it is ideal for the tropical season. Another tenant in The Lo & Behold Group project is GINLEE — a contemporary womenswear brand with a motto of making fashion that matters.

Project location and development

The façade of the former Nan Chiau High School has been retained. Spanning 20,156 sqm, the school is a remarkable historic building of brutalist architecture. The classrooms, corridors, science labs gardens and staircases form the basis of the conceptualisation and development of the lifestyle cluster.

With its revamping and reinvention under the supervision of the development’s new managing director Jesline Goh and creative consultant Sacha Leong of Nice Projects, “the project will see the site extend its purpose as a place of curiosity and play while continuing to respect its original architecture,” states the press release.

“We’ve had our eye on the former Nan Chiau High School for years. The site, with its beautiful architectural bones not only offers the opportunity to celebrate the amazing entrepreneurs here, but to tell a compelling Singapore story of creative progress,” says Wee Teng Wen, Managing Partner of The Lo & Behold Group.

(Hero and feature image credit: The Lo & Behold Group)