Orionid meteor shower: When, where and how to see it in 2023

The Orionid meteor shower is set to brighten up the night sky between 20-21 October 2023. The celestial phenomenon, which is connected to the Halley’s Comet, originally began on 26 September and will continue till 22 November, but it is on the two dates in October when it will be at its peak, with around 20-23 meteors expected to streak past a clear sky every hour.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) describes meteor showers as a phenomenon when Earth encounters many meteoroids, or comet debris, at once. Comet debris is a result of the sun burning off the icy surface of the flying rocks as they orbit the ball of fire.

This results in a release of dust and particles, which get strewn along the comet’s path. When Earth passes through the debris field during its orbit of the sun, it causes meteoroid showers — an event that happens several times a year, such as the Lyrid meteor shower and the Perseid meteor shower.

The falling meteoroids are also popularly known as “shooting stars.”

More about the Orionid meteor shower

What is the Orionid meteor shower and why is it called so?

The Orionid meteor shower is noteworthy because it is the debris field of Comet 1P/Halley, famously known as Halley’s Comet. It is so named because it appears to be originating close to Betelgeuse, a famous red giant star in the constellation Orion.

Orionids are faster than other meteor showers as the Earth hits the stream of dust and particles from Halley’s Comet head-on.

NASA says that Orionids move across the sky at a speed of 66 km/second (238,000 km/h) and are just 5 km/second slower than the otherwise high-speed Leonid meteor shower.

When, where and how to see the Orionid meteor shower?

The Orionid meteor shower will be visible in the hours after midnight till dawn for anyone in the world from anywhere, as long as the night sky is clear and there is no light refraction obstructing visibility.

NASA recommends that a dark place is the best site to view the Orionids.

For stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere, it is best to lie down on a vast open plain with the feet facing southeast. For those in the Southern Hemisphere, the feet should ideally be facing northeast for the best view of the meteor shower.

Looking in the direction of the lower half of the sky from either hemisphere will give the greatest chance to have the best view of the Orionids.

It is important to note that the eyes need at least 30 minutes to adjust for better night vision from light. This means that eager enthusiasts should not look at their phone screens or flashlights or anything bright for at least 30 minutes before the meteor shower peaks.

More importantly, despite the super-high speed, the Orionoids can be seen without a telescope or binoculars. In fact, it is best to see them through the naked eye as that gives the best experience of the celestial phenomenon.

Of course, clear skies are mandatory.

What is Halley’s Comet?

Named after its discoverer, English astronomer Edmond Halley, Halley’s Comet was last seen in the inner solar system in 1986.

It is currently beyond Neptune and completes one orbit of the sun every 76 years. It is scheduled to pass closest to Earth in 2061.

Therefore, it is the only comet that can be seen with the naked eye twice in one average human lifetime.

(Hero and featured image credit: Austin Human/Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

